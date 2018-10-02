Washington Capitals and Jostens Debut 2018 Stanley Cup Championship Ring

Related content Jostens Rick Brooks Recognized as National Scholastic P.. Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ConocoPhillips,.. Jostens Introduces Digital Jewelry Experience in Time f..

Washington, DC., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jostens, the leading provider of custom, fine hand-crafted jewelry for professional sports teams, unveiled the National Hockey League’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship Ring today. In a private ceremony, Washington Capitals players, coaches and hockey staff were presented with their rings.

“We have always had one single, unwavering goal for the Washington Capitals: to build a team as great as our fan base,” said Capitals owner Ted Leonsis. “These rings will now forever be a reminder for the players, coaches, and fans: we did it. We are thrilled today to be able to unveil this beautiful ring, which will always be a proud symbol of the Capitals’ incredible 2018 Stanley Cup run and the unbreakable bond they created among all Caps fans who shared in the joy of that moment together.”

The rings celebrate the Capitals historic 2017-2018 season, in which they achieved the ultimate goal in hockey, by becoming Stanley Cup Champions.

“We at Jostens were honored to partner with the Capitals to create their stunning inaugural championship ring,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President of Professional Sports. “This timeless ring is expertly crafted by the Jostens Design team which is lead by Master Jeweler Miran Armutlu and pays special tribute to the relationship between the Capitals and the great honor they feel representing our nation’s capital.”

The ring is made of 14-karat white and yellow gold expertly set with diamonds, genuine rubies, and genuine blue sapphire. The ring features 230 round diamonds, as well as 22 princess cut diamonds, for a carat weight of 5.5. Increasing the stone count are 28 custom taper-cut rubies and seven custom-cut star-shaped rubies, totaling 4.6 carats. A star-shaped sapphire weighing .10 carats brings the precious stone weight to an astonishing 10.2 carats.

The ring top features the Capitals logo created from red and blue enamel and is surrounded by 27 pavé-set diamonds, all of which is encircled by 28 custom taper-cut rubies. The three star-shaped rubies set above the logo are inspired by the Washington DC flag, where the stars represent Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland. An additional 157 diamonds create a cascading waterfall effect down the sides of the ring top. Dual rows of channel-set princess-cut diamonds accent the top and bottom of the ring top, each row containing 11 diamonds, making for a total of 22. The words “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” are set in yellow gold and strikingly complete the ring top.

The left side of the ring features the player’s name set above the Capitol building, which is created in stunning detail from 14-karat white gold. A custom-cut star shaped ruby and sapphire are set on either side of the Capitol building. The player’s numbers are set to the right with stones ranging from 7 to 18 diamonds.

The right side of the ring features the year date 2018, which is set with an additional 26 diamonds. Below that is the famous Stanley Cup created in white gold and set with 20 diamonds and one star-shaped ruby, which represents the team’s first Stanley Cup Championship. Two additional star-shaped rubies flank either side of the Stanley Cup and commemorate the Capitals’ two Eastern Conference Championships. The words “WASHINGTON DC” appear above it all, paying homage to the home base of the franchise and the extraordinary privilege of honoring the nation’s capital.

The interior of the ring is engraved with the Capitals’ logo surrounded by the logos and series scores from their journey to making history as Stanley Cup champions for the very first time.

All Capitals fans can capture their piece of the Stanley Cup Championship and commemorate this exciting milestone in franchise history through a custom selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectibles in a variety of styles and price points. This collection is available for a limited time and can be ordered online at www.jostens.com/capitals.

In addition to the Stanley Cup Championship jewelry collection, fans have the special opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Capitals Stanley Cup Championship Fan Ring. The limited-edition ‘145’ ring is based on the Players’ Championship Ring and is centered around the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs four series game winners.

Representing the winning goal in the first round against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 6 is Devante Smith-Pelly, No. 25. The second round match-up against the Pittsburgh Penguins saw the memorable series-clinching goal scored by Evgeny Kuznetsov, No. 92. The Conference Final victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning was clinched by the first goal in game seven by captain Alex Ovechkin, No. 8. The final goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final was scored by Lars Eller, No. 20, in the third period of Game 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. When combining these four game winners’ jerseys – 25, 92, 8, 20 - a total of 145 is reached.

The ring is created in stunning 10K gold with approximately 258 round diamonds and other genuine specialty stones; this one-of-a-kind ring will boast approximately 5.5 carats. It will also feature intricate storytelling details of the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship Ring and is the closest ring ever offered in the National Hockey League history.

One fan will have the opportunity to win an official Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Championship Ring, as well as two tickets in the owner’s box to a Capitals game. The ring, designed by Jostens in collaboration with the Capitals, is an exclusive player version that will be personalized with the winner’s name, and will be presented to the winner by Ted Leonsis. Proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the official charity of the Washington Capitals. To participate, visit CapsRing.org from Oct. 3 through Jan. 3.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Newell Brands and can be found online at www.jostens.com. In addition to crafting this year’s Stanley Cup ring for the Washington Capitals, Jostens has previously partnered with Washington Redskins on their Super Bowl XVII Championship Ring.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

ABOUT MONUMENTAL SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), located in Washington, D.C., is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. MSE owns and operates seven professional sports teams: the AFL’s Baltimore Brigade and 2018 AFL Champion Washington Valor, NBA's Washington Wizards, NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go, NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming, NHL's 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics. The company is also co-owner of aXiomatic, which has controlling interest in global esports franchise Team Liquid, and owns and operates Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also manages MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the state-of-the-art training facility for the Capitals and EagleBank Arena on George Mason University's campus. In conjunction with the District of Columbia and Events DC, MSE opened a new sports and entertainment facility in Southeast DC on the St. Elizabeth’s East campus in September 2018. Facility highlights include MedStar Wizards Performance Center, the brand-new training facility for the Wizards, Go-Go and Mystics, and a 4,200-seat arena which will serve as the new home of the Mystics and Go-Go. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also co-owns and operates Monumental Sports Network (MSN) with the NBC Sports Group. MSN is the mid-Atlantic region’s top destination for exclusive fan experiences and original sports content across desktop, tablet, mobile and OTT streaming devices. Visit www.monumentalsports.com.

ABOUT MONUMENTAL SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Attachments

jeffrey j peterson

JOSTENS

6128590488

jeff.peterson@jostens.com

Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Champion ring by Jostens.