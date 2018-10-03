03/10/2018 08:05:00

Advantest Installs 3,000th V93000 Smart Scale Tester for Use by Long-Time Customer AMD

TOKYO, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has installed its 3,000th V93000 Smart Scale test system for use by its long-term customer AMD, in evaluating AMD  Ryzen™, AMD Radeon™ and AMD EPYC™ compute, graphics and data center products.

“Our two companies enjoy a long-standing collaboration that enables AMD to deliver leading technology solutions, so it’s very fitting that this milestone system is being reached with AMD,” said Corbett Zabierek, senior director, Procurement and Sourcing, AMD.  “We utilize hundreds of Advantest V93000 testers to evaluate next-generation technology and drive cost-efficiency improvements in volume production of our leading-edge integrated circuit technologies.”

“The V93000 Smart Scale systems delivers both high performance and a low cost of test, making it the leading test solution for high-end computing, graphics and machine-learning devices,” said Hans-Juergen Wagner, executive vice president, ATE Business Group, Advantest.  “Since its introduction nearly two decades ago, our scalable V93000 Platform has continuously generated market wins among leading digital semiconductor providers around the world and expanded our presence into the top automotive, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies.”

With its testing efficiency and cost effectiveness, the V93000 Smart Scale system provides the right mix of capabilities to help customers get to market faster with their newest products for applications including cloud servers and high-resolution gaming graphics.  The flexible platform is designed to meet the full range of complex digital-test requirements, from 7-nm design rules to 32-Gbps data rates and beyond. Digital cards are complemented with high current power supplies, which offers best-in-class load step response performance for high-current cores and multi-power domains.

About AMD

For more than 45 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center.  Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play.  AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.  For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, Radeon, Ryzen and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com

