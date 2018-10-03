Bel Acquires BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited

Related content Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.. Bel Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results Bel Will Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 2..

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc . (NASDAQ:BELFA and NASDAQ:BELFB) announced today the acquisition of privately-held BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited, a UK based manufacturer of precision machined components, since 1970.

For over 50 years BCMZ has been a successful provider of machined components to a range of industries and is a trusted supplier of precision machined components into our Cinch Connectivity Solutions UK business. The company has a diversified portfolio of customers in the Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Telecommunications, Fibre-Optic, and Medical Industrial Sectors. BCMZ is additionally expected to give Cinch the capability to continue to support key defense and industrial customers across Europe with localized in-house machining ability.

“BCMZ has been a strategic supplier to Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Fibreco product line since its inception and we look forward to utilizing this ability across our broader business in the future. Bel’s acquisition of BCMZ allows the business to modernize and vertically integrate our in-house operations and further improve our supply chain management,” said Pete Bittner, President of Bel Connectivity Solutions business.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Bel Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Media Contact:

Mary Benetti-Condon

Mary.benetticondon@belf.com