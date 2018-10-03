03/10/2018 19:35:46

Bellissima Prosecco Official Canadian Launch! Legendary Supermodel Christie Brinkley will sign Bellissima Bottles in Toronto October 13th!

AMITYVILLE, NY, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce that our brand partner, legendary supermodel and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley will be signing bottles of Bellissima Prosecco at the Vintages Yonge & Summerhill store from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday October 13th, located at 10 Scrivener Square, Toronto-Central. The in-store team will be offering tastings to customers from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. The company invites everyone to please come by and meet Christie and try her Bellissima Prosecco.

Bellissima Prosecco will be available initially in most of the 200 Vintage Stores, www.vintage.com. We will continue to expand in additional markets throughout Canada.

Additionally, the company is finalizing agreements with distribution partners in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. We will announce our partners in these markets shortly.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “I am thrilled we are finally on the shelves in Canada. I look forward to meeting everyone on the 13th”. 

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.comand Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

