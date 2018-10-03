03/10/2018 12:28:33

Boskalis subsidiary SMIT Salvage acquires two multi-year marine salvage contracts from U.S. Navy

Papendrecht, 3 October 2018

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that its subsidiary SMIT Salvage acquired two five-year marine salvage contracts to serve as the exclusive marine salvage and engineering support contractor for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the division of the U.S. Navy responsible for engineering, building, buying and maintaining Navy ships and submarines. SMIT Salvage will provide the U.S. Navy with marine salvage, salvage-related towing, ocean engineering and towage services in the event of an emergency or incident in two of the three geographic zones in the world as defined by the U.S. Navy.

SMIT Salvage held a contract for one zone covering the area between the Suez Canal and the dateline - the imaginary line down the Pacific Ocean on which the calendar day begins and ends - for a number of periods totaling more than 30 years, which it was able to renew. In addition, the contract for a second zone between the dateline and the U.S. West Coast was successfully acquired.

With the award of the third and final contract to its U.S. partner Donjon Marine, the companies are able to provide worldwide marine salvage support to the U.S. Navy. SMIT Salvage and Donjon Marine established the joint venture Donjon-SMIT to provide salvage services to vessels trading in U.S. waters under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA-90) and related U.S. state regulations.  

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world with services including the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways, land reclamation, coastal defense and riverbank protection. In addition, Boskalis offers a wide variety of marine services and contracting for the oil and gas sector and offshore wind industry as well as salvage solutions. Furthermore, Boskalis has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Kotug Smit Towage, Keppel Smit Towage, Saam Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 900 vessels and floating equipment and 10,700 employees, including associated companies, Boskalis operates in 90 countries across six continents.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

