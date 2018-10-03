03/10/2018 23:50:05

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cronos, Skechers and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cronos Group Inc., Skechers U.S.A., Inc., and Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos’ distribution agreements with the provinces was relatively small; (2) and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Cronos’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Cronos class action go to:  https://bespc.com/cronos/.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period:   October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint claims that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, prospects and financial health.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers’ expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers’ international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements about Skechers’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Skechers class action go to:  https://bespc.com/skechers/.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP)

Class Period:   September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal class action go to:  https://bespc.com/cocrystal/.

