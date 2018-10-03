03/10/2018 23:55:25

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tribune Media, USA Technologies, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tribune Media Company, USA Technologies, Inc., and OPKO Health, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts concerning the conduct of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. during the process of seeking regulatory approval necessary to complete a proposed merger between Tribune and Sinclair. Specifically, the complaint alleges that while the defendants frequently discussed the regulatory steps necessary to complete the merger in public statements and presentations, including Sinclair’s purported agreement to take certain actions to secure regulatory approval, the defendants misstated or omitted the fact that: (1) Sinclair was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune class action go to: https://bespc.com/tribune/.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAT’s treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USAT’s internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USAT class action go to: https://bespc.com/usat/.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO class action go to: https://bespc.com/opk/.

