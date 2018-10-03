Brunswick Corporation : Rodier Grondin named President - Princecraft

METTAWA, Ill. Oct. 3, 2018 -- Brunswick Boat Group, a unit of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced that Rodier Grondin has joined the Company as its President - Princecraft. He will be based in Princeville, Quebec, Canada, and report to Steve Langlais, president of the Boat Group's Ft. Wayne Operations in Indiana.

Rodier joins Princecraft from Venmar/Broan-Nutone, a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation and other household products, where he contributed for 11 years in various leadership roles. In his most recent role, he was the vice president of Canadian operations for Venmar. Rodier has extensive experience in operations, purchasing, quality, engineering and product management.

Rodier attended St-Georges Beauce College in Quebec, Canada, where he received a collegial certificate in industrial engineering. He also attended McGill HEC, in Montreal, where he earned a master's in business administration.

About Brunswick

