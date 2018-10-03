03/10/2018 21:05:19

Brunswick Corporation : Rodier Grondin named President - Princecraft

METTAWA, Ill. Oct. 3, 2018 -- Brunswick Boat Group, a unit of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced that Rodier Grondin has joined the Company as its President - Princecraft.  He will be based in Princeville, Quebec, Canada, and report to Steve Langlais, president of the Boat Group's Ft. Wayne Operations in Indiana.

Rodier joins Princecraft from Venmar/Broan-Nutone, a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation and other household products, where he contributed for 11 years in various leadership roles. In his most recent role, he was the vice president of Canadian operations for Venmar.  Rodier has extensive experience in operations, purchasing, quality, engineering and product management.

Rodier attended St-Georges Beauce College in Quebec, Canada, where he received a collegial certificate in industrial engineering. He also attended McGill HEC, in Montreal, where he earned a master's in business administration.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's  leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Ancor, Attwood, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Garelick, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Mercury, NAUTIC-ON, Park Power, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, Quicksilver and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine, Lankhorst Taselaar, Payne's Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group  and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Contact:   Daniel Kubera
    Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone:   847-735-4617
Email:    daniel.kubera@brunswick.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Brunswick Corporation via Globenewswire

