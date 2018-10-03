03/10/2018 12:20:00

Delays receiving exchange notices via email

Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-10-03 13:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

We are currently experiencing delays for some market notices, IT notices and company news distributed by Nasdaq Baltic to the subscribers emails. We are working on resolving this issue. All notices are published on time on the web page of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges.  

All other systems are working as normal.

 

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+372 640 8800

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

