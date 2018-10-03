Delays receiving exchange notices via email

We are currently experiencing delays for some market notices, IT notices and company news distributed by Nasdaq Baltic to the subscribers emails. We are working on resolving this issue.All notices are published on time on the web page of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges.

All other systems are working as normal.

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.