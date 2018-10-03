03/10/2018 22:30:00

Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference

Related content
27 Sep - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Melco Resor..
18 Sep - 
Delek US Announces Settlement and Conversion of $150 mi..
06 Sep - 
Delek US Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Plan f..

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) today announced that members of management will participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

A copy of Delek US’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the “Investors” section of the Delek US website at https://www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 300 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations             

Delek US Holdings, Inc.                                           

615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky

Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

615-435-1407

Delek-Globe (4).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:30 DK
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
18 Sep DK
Delek US Announces Settlement and Conversion of $150 million of Senior Notes
06 Sep DK
Delek US Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Plan for Third Quarter 2018
04 Sep DK
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
13 Aug DK
Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference
08 Aug DK
Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipeline Conference
07 Aug DK
Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
01 Aug SPG
New Research Coverage Highlights Innophos, Equity Commonwealth, Delek US, J & J Snack Foods, Senior Housing Properties Trust, and Simon Property Group — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
24 Jul DK
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.77 per Common Limited Partner Unit
16 Jul DK
Delek US Holdings to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call on August 8

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at IDWeek
3
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
4
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
5
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs Raising Gross Proceeds of $300 Million

Related stock quotes

Delek US Holdings Inc 42.41 -1.6% Stock price decreasing
Delek Logistics Partners.. 34.13 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
22:17
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Mavenir, Inc. f/k/a Xura Inc. and Certain Officers – MESG
22:15
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces that at the 23rd International Congress of the World Muscle Society, Jerry Mendell, M.D., Presented Positive Updated Results from the Four Children Dosed in the Gene Therapy Micro-dystrophin Trial to Treat Patients with Duch
22:15
Amedisys Extends Employment Agreement with CEO Paul Kusserow
22:14
Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC Congratulates CTIA on Establishing Cybersecurity Certification Program For Wireless IoT
22:11
Nasdaq Welcomes Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
22:10
TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Strategic Alternatives Update
22:04
U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends
22:02
Spring Bank Announces Inarigivir Data Presentations at AASLD Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 23:09:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-04 00:09:58 - 2018-10-03 23:09:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY