Diamond Assets Partners with School Superintendents Association to Promote Sustainable Technology Funding

MILTON, Wis., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School Superintendents Association (AASA) and Diamond Assets have teamed up to provide school administrators educational programs and technology trade-up solutions to help districts achieve sustainable technology funding to support 21st Century instructional environments. Click to Tweet .

The partnership will equip AASA members in more than 14,000 districts across 49 states and Canada with the knowledge to streamline technology investments, make more informed technology purchases, and develop cost-effective sustainability plans for funding technology into the future.

Diamond Assets is a technology trade-up partner specializing in Apple hardware, working with organizations to maximize the residual value of their Apple devices. Diamond Assets’ turnkey trade-up program pays organizations for their used Apple devices, providing the funds necessary for future technology investments and putting organizations on a path to sustainable, predictable technology funding.

Diamond Assets is the exclusive technology trade-up partner in AASA’s School Solutions Partnership program, a valuable resource for AASA members looking to save money, improve classroom environments and increase student achievement.

“In order to achieve digital equity and meet the evolving learning needs of students, school districts need to approach technology funding in new ways,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA. “We are excited to partner with Diamond Assets because the company is comprised of former educators and edtech specialists who understand sustainable technology initiatives and have devised an innovative and proven way to reduce technology costs by tapping into the residual value of used edtech devices.”

Working with Diamond Assets, schools districts across the United States are seeing benefits that include:

Digital equity

Streamlined technology purchases

Smaller, more predictable edtech budgets

Better purchasing decisions

Simplified device management

More effective instructor training

To learn more about Diamond Assets, go to www.diamond-assets.com .

About Diamond Assets

Diamond Assets is the most trusted trade-up partner specializing in Apple hardware, working with organizations to maximize the residual value of their Apple devices. Founded in 2014, the company was ranked #7 overall and #1 in computer hardware on the 2018 Inc. 5000. Diamond Assets has grown to 120 employees located at their Milton, Wis. headquarters and across the country. For more information visit www.diamond-assets.com .

About The School Superintendents Association

The School Superintendents Association is a professional organization that develops and supports school system leaders. Comprised of more than 13,000 education leaders across the country and world, it advocates for equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education and develops and supports school system leaders. AASA has members across 49 states and Canada.

