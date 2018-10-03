03/10/2018 00:00:00

Dr. Brian Buinewicz Introduces EMSCULPT® to the Long Island Area

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Brian Buinewicz of Buinewicz Plastic Surgery has been offering patients exceptional aesthetic results for decades. Buinewicz Plastic Surgery now offers revolutionary EMSCULPT® treatments to help patients achieve dramatic improvements in body composition without surgery or other invasive techniques. EMSCULPT® stimulates muscles in the body, causing rapid contractions that spur muscle growth while burning fat. The advanced combination results in a 28% reduction in fat and a 17% increase in muscle tone.

“Many traditional body contouring procedures solely address excess fat to improve the shape of the body,” says Dr. Buinewicz. “EMSCULPT® allows patients to actually build muscle mass while reducing unwanted body fat. This combination enables us to deliver exceptional body contouring results, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide this treatment to our patients.”

EMSCULPT® uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM®) energy to cause muscle contractions, which affects the muscles much like working out with weights, triggering muscle growth and burning fat. However, the EMSCULPT® procedure delivers this HIFEM® energy throughout the entire muscle group, stimulating the muscles in a way that is very difficult to emulate with exercise. The particular muscle movement creates a significant increase in muscle mass and definition as well as efficient fat burning.

The EMSCULPT® procedure is performed while you are lying down and relaxed. The EMSCULPT® device is placed on the treatment area, where it delivers HIFEM® energy from the skin’s surface. No incisions or anesthesia are required, so it is a great option for patients who are looking for a non-surgical body contouring option.

The EMSCULPT® treatment can create impressive results in just a few treatments. Dr. Buinewicz often recommends a series of four treatments, performed over the span of a few weeks. Patients can expect their results to develop gradually, with optimal results occurring about three months after treatment. If you would like to learn how you could benefit from the revolutionary EMSCULPT® treatment, contact Buinewicz Plastic Surgery today.

About Buinewicz Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA

Buinewicz Plastic Surgery has been serving the residents of Pennsylvania and New Jersey for over 25 years. In addition to the new EMSCULPT® treatment, Dr. Buinewicz and his staff provide some of the most advanced cosmetic procedures available. The Buinewicz Plastic Surgery team has more than a quarter century of experience in cosmetic and plastic surgery.

CONTACT: Dr. Annie Buinewicz

(215) 647-9668, abuinewiczmd@comcast.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74f3158f-2d13-48a1-bb04-bbc3a1dc87e7

Buinewicz_Logo2013.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
4
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
5
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:04
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs Raising Gross Proceeds of $300 Million
01:00
Telix Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health Enter into Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging
00:48
Pain Therapeutics Announces Investor Call to Provide Strategic Update
00:00
Dr. Brian Buinewicz Introduces EMSCULPT® to the Long Island Area
02 Oct
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
02 Oct
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share
02 Oct
Upwork Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02 Oct
Genesis HealthCare Announces Completed Divestiture of 16 Facilities in Texas
02 Oct
Husky Energy Commences Cash and Share Offer to Acquire MEG Energy

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 01:34:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-03 02:34:56 - 2018-10-03 01:34:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY