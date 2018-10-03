Dr. Brian Buinewicz Introduces EMSCULPT® to the Long Island Area

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Brian Buinewicz of Buinewicz Plastic Surgery has been offering patients exceptional aesthetic results for decades. Buinewicz Plastic Surgery now offers revolutionary EMSCULPT ® treatments to help patients achieve dramatic improvements in body composition without surgery or other invasive techniques. EMSCULPT® stimulates muscles in the body, causing rapid contractions that spur muscle growth while burning fat. The advanced combination results in a 28% reduction in fat and a 17% increase in muscle tone.

“Many traditional body contouring procedures solely address excess fat to improve the shape of the body,” says Dr. Buinewicz. “EMSCULPT® allows patients to actually build muscle mass while reducing unwanted body fat. This combination enables us to deliver exceptional body contouring results, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide this treatment to our patients.”

EMSCULPT® uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM®) energy to cause muscle contractions, which affects the muscles much like working out with weights, triggering muscle growth and burning fat. However, the EMSCULPT® procedure delivers this HIFEM® energy throughout the entire muscle group, stimulating the muscles in a way that is very difficult to emulate with exercise. The particular muscle movement creates a significant increase in muscle mass and definition as well as efficient fat burning.

The EMSCULPT® procedure is performed while you are lying down and relaxed. The EMSCULPT® device is placed on the treatment area, where it delivers HIFEM® energy from the skin’s surface. No incisions or anesthesia are required, so it is a great option for patients who are looking for a non-surgical body contouring option.

The EMSCULPT® treatment can create impressive results in just a few treatments. Dr. Buinewicz often recommends a series of four treatments, performed over the span of a few weeks. Patients can expect their results to develop gradually, with optimal results occurring about three months after treatment. If you would like to learn how you could benefit from the revolutionary EMSCULPT® treatment, contact Buinewicz Plastic Surgery today.

Buinewicz Plastic Surgery has been serving the residents of Pennsylvania and New Jersey for over 25 years. In addition to the new EMSCULPT® treatment, Dr. Buinewicz and his staff provide some of the most advanced cosmetic procedures available. The Buinewicz Plastic Surgery team has more than a quarter century of experience in cosmetic and plastic surgery.

