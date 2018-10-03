03/10/2018 17:35:07

EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and shares

3 October 2018

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the "AMF")

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

30 September 2018 3,010,267,676 Number of theoretical voting rights:

4,774,406,451

Number of exercisable voting rights*:

4,771,720,075

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) - number of shares without voting rights.

voting rights and shares - 31 Sep 2018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EDF via Globenewswire

