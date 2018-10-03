EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and shares

3 October 2018
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the "AMF")
Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
| 30 September 2018
| 3,010,267,676
| Number of theoretical voting rights:
4,774,406,451
| Number of exercisable voting rights*:
4,771,720,075
*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) - number of shares without voting rights.
voting rights and shares - 31 Sep 2018
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EDF via Globenewswire