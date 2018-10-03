03/10/2018 16:00:00

Electra Meccanica Confirms Plans to Open Its First U.S. SOLO Dealership This Month in Los Angeles, California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“Electra Meccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that the company is preparing to open its first U.S. SOLO single-passenger EV dealership this month in the Studio City portion of Los Angeles, CA. The dealership, at 11685 Ventura Blvd., is on the corner of Ventura Blvd. and Colfax, sandwiched in between Laurel Canyon Blvd. (one of LA’s busiest streets) and Universal Studios. According to LA Department of Transportation records, more than 35,000 cars pass the location on a daily basis*.

“We’re very excited to announce our first US dealership and distribution center to be opening soon in Los Angeles,” stated Electra Meccanica CEO Jerry Kroll. “Work commenced on the dealership in Studio City more than a month ago. The lot is on one of the most heavily traversed avenues in the San Fernando Valley, and we’re confident that thousands of drivers will see the SOLO signs and vehicles and be interested enough to stop and take a test-drive. By mid-month, we plan to ship cars to Studio City, to offer test-drives in Los Angeles and to start delivering cars to the thousands of SOLO customers who’ve put deposits down on our spectacular new vehicles.”

As Director of US Operations, Anthony Luzi has been supervising every aspect of the new dealership and preparing it for the arrival of new SOLOs. “We’re extremely pleased with the location we’ve selected and the extensive street frontage we enjoy along Ventura Blvd.,” commented Luzi. “We’ve been busy painting, re-paving, installing banners and signage and the property looks great. I’ve been in the auto business for many years, and this kind of visibility along a major boulevard makes for a natural awareness-building process for potential customers. We fit very well into the upscale neighborhood. The location serves our needs perfectly as it is situated at the foot of Universal Studios, one of the most popular destinations in all of Southern California.”

The SOLO will make its U.S. debut at the upcoming AltCar Expo on October 12-13 in Santa Monica, CA, where anticipation is growing. Wherever the SOLO goes, it attracts attention, and event organizers expect the SOLO to make one of the most notable alt-car introductions in recent years.

The address for the new dealership is 11685 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604.

*Data provided by most recent LA city traffic patterns available.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, and is developing the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are designed for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family aims to deliver next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:

Sean Mahoney

Phone:  310-867-0670

Email: sean@ElectraMeccanica.com

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us         

www.mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcdda7e5-ffc1-49d6-be29-14b60365f82b

ECCTF Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
19
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at IDWeek
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
5
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:19
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
16:18
Yorktel Announces Integration of Univago HE™ with Epic MyChart
16:15
Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend
16:14
Director Declaration
16:12
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - [Insert name of offeree or offeror]
16:11
GL Enhances End-to-End Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite
16:08
Fragrance Creators Association Secures Wins for Industry in Latest Round of Chinese Tariffs
16:05
Issue of Equity
16:03
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 16:39:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-03 17:39:15 - 2018-10-03 16:39:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY