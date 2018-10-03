03/10/2018 17:18:19

Esperite N.V. (ESP): Sale by Esperite of stake in Cryo-Save South Africa cancelled

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 3 October 2018

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, the "Company" or "Esperite") today announced that the sale agreement between Esperite and Go-Life Healthcare Limited ("Go-Life Healthcare") as announced on 2 July 2018 (the "Sale Agreement") has been cancelled due to the non-fulfilment of certain closing conditions, including payment of the purchase price by Go-Life Healthcare. Esperite offered to extend the deadline for the closing conditions under the Sale Agreement until 21 October 2018, provided it would receive payment of the purchase price (or collateral securing such payment) by 30 September 2018. Unfortunately, parties were not able to reach agreement on such extension.

Unless a new sale agreement is entered between Esperite and Go-Life Healthcare, Esperite will continue to holds its 50% equity stake in Cryo-Save South Africa Proprietary Limited and Salveo Swiss Technologies Limited. Esperite has convened shareholders meetings of both entities to discuss the Company's future business operations in South Africa with its joint venture partner. Esperite will update the market further as and when appropriate.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and precision medicine founded in 2000.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.comwww.genoma.com and www.cryo-save.com.

***

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area that have transposed European Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and European Council (as amended in particular by Directive 2010/73/EU to the extent that the said Directive has been transposed into each Member State of the European Economic Area), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member State.

This press release and the information it contains do not, and will not, constitute an offer to subscribe for or sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, securities of

Esperite

in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), it being specified that the securities of

Esperite

have not been and will not be registered within the US Securities Act.

Esperite

does not intend to register securities or conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

