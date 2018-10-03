03/10/2018 08:05:00

FinCanna Investment Refined Resin Technologies Inc. Receives US$9.6 Million Minimum Purchase Order

Minimum Purchase Orders Now Total US$10.4 Million for THC Distillate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its investee company Refined Resin Technologies Inc. (“Refined Resin”) of Oakland, California has acquired its second purchase order for THC distillate in the minimum amount of US$9.6 million. Refined Resin is a cannabinoid research and refinery company that provides B2B products and services to licensed brands, dispensaries and distributors in the medical cannabis supply chain.

This purchase order was received from a prominent, large volume, California cannabis enterprise whose business interests include brands, products, and a California wide distribution network. The purchase order of US$9.6 million is specified as a minimum annual amount with the expectation that monthly volumes and associated payments would significantly increase based on consistent delivery and performance.

Refined Resin continues to meet with suppliers, contractors and potential customers in support of its commercial launch expected in early 2019. Refined Resin anticipates that it will secure additional purchase orders based on advanced discussions in progress with a number of interested parties.

Refined Resin is currently retrofitting a legally zoned, state-of-the-art medical cannabis extraction laboratory, in Oakland, California. Accordingly, this purchase order is non-binding, as the company needs to complete construction and the associated licensing process required for commercial operation. The facility is targeted to be fully operational by early 2019.

“This multimillion-dollar order from an industry leading distributor illustrates the outstanding reputation and confidence in the Refined Resin team from leading players in the California market“ said Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna Capital. “We see this trend continuing as the Refined Resin team has a deep network and a known industry standard to deliver a high-quality THC distillate.”

It is Refined Resin’s intention to become a premier producer of bulk quantities of THC distillate and various high value concentrates produced via hydrocarbon-based solvent extraction. The company plans to provide white-labeling services to licensed brands and infused product manufacturers.

About Refined Resin Technologies Inc.

Refined Resin Technologies, based in Oakland, California, is a cannabinoid research and refinement company focussed on the medical cannabis industry to provide B2B products and services to licensed dispensaries, infused product manufacturers and numerous others in the medical cannabis supply chain. 

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California. For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp. 

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the market for, and effectiveness of, Refined Resin Technologies Inc. products or services, the ability of Refined Resin to successfully complete the licensing and build out of its Oakland facility, that Refined Resin is able to create a sustainable and profitable customer base, the ability of Refined Resin to expand operations and generate sales and revenues, the results of operations of Refined Resin and the timing thereof, the completion of FinCanna’s investment in Refined Resin, FinCanna’s ability to fund and source future projects, and FinCanna’s ability to earn and realize revenues from its investee companies. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement available at

 

www.SEDAR.com

 

and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

FinCanna-brand.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11
28 Sep
VWS
Vestas secures 181 MW project in Australia and sets up energy hub, supporting state government’s amb..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
3
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
4
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
5
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs Raising Gross Proceeds of $300 Million

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:05
Advantest Installs 3,000th V93000 Smart Scale Tester for Use by Long-Time Customer AMD
08:05
FinCanna Investment Refined Resin Technologies Inc. Receives US$9.6 Million Minimum Purchase Order
08:05
MGX Minerals Announces Product Lineup for Next Generation Zinc Air Fuel Cell Systems
08:01
Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at IDWeek
07:14
Net Asset Value(s)
07:06
[Iliad Press Release] Iliad Italia has been awarded a portfolio of 5G frequencies in the spectrum auction in Italy
07:05
Entra ASA : Assigned Moody's Investment Grade Rating Baa1, Stable Outlook
07:04
Boingo Wireless Prices $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
07:00
Cor-6 Dispute: Approval of the Conciliation Agreement by Arbitration Tribunal and Termination of Controversy

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 08:52:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-03 09:52:20 - 2018-10-03 08:52:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY