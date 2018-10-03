First Horizon Named One of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) has been named one the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. This marks the 10th consecutive time since the list was started 12 years ago. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption surveyed the nation’s employers in search of those with the best adoption benefits. In the survey, the Foundation compares financial reimbursement and paid leave given to new adoptive parents.

“First Horizon is honored to have been recognized for our family-friendly culture,” said John Daniel, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at First Horizon. “We work hard to provide the tools and benefits to help employees fulfill their personal and work responsibilities. Thank you to the Dave Thomas Foundation for continuing to recognize our efforts.”

First Horizon ranked 15th this year, jumping up 56 spots on the list from 2017. The company doubled its reimbursement for adoption expenses for a maximum of two children each year. Other company-provided adoption assistance benefits include family leave, paid parental leave, and adoption referral resources.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Children’s Bureau , there are more than 65,000 children in the U.S. foster care system waiting to be adopted. Every year, more than 20,000 children in foster care age out of the system without families.

The complete list of the Top 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace can be viewed here . The Foundation also recognizes employers by size, industry, best leave and foster care benefits.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates more than 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial advisors across our markets. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Forbes, Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

First Horizon Contact:

Media Relations, Kesha Whitaker (901) 523-4021

Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017