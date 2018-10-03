03/10/2018 21:01:36

Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises

Mechelen, Belgium; 3 October 2018, 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.

Galapagos issued 135,485 new ordinary shares on 3 October 2018, for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of €2,013,590.25.

Pursuant to the warrant exercise program of Galapagos' executive committee, executive committee members automatically are committed to exercise a minimum number of warrants, subject to certain conditions. In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants. Three other executive committee members exercised an aggregate number of 15,000 warrants.

In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation[1], Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to €294,433,084.11, the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 54,434,621, which is also the total number of voting rights (the "denominator"), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 4,660,082 which equals the total number of voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Galapagos' pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our target discovery platform has delivered three novel mechanisms showing promising patient results in, respectively, inflammatory diseases, idiopathic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 675 employees, operating from its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the US and Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Elizabeth Goodwin

VP IR & Corporate Communications

+1 781 460 1784

ir@glpg.com

Media:

Evelyn Fox

Director Communications

+31 6 53 591 999

communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

[1]

    Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

