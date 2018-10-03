GL Enhances End-to-End Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, announced today its enhanced End-to-End Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite (4G LTE + IMS, 3G, 2G). This Test Suite is enhanced to support variety of procedures for testing inter-operability between the networks simulating Voice, and SMS (CS traffic) and web HTTP browsing (PS traffic) with roaming/non-roaming users in the network. The test suite supports massive number of subscriber profiles (up to 64,000 Voice/SMS) using a single CSV database system shared across the 4G, 3G, and 2G networks.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications Inc said,“GL's Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite (4G LTE + IMS, 3G, 2G), along with radio access elements, is used to provide an advanced full-fledged 'Live Network' at your company premises in any customized package to suit test requirements. The test suite provides reliable integrated solutions to vendors and service providers for simulation, monitoring, troubleshooting any wireless network, including, 4G, 3G, 2G and upcoming 5G. The test suite is an invaluable tool for protocol characterization and testing, performance measurement, and training.”

He further added, “Each of the nodes can be configured using GL’s MAPS™, capable of simulating functionalities of each node in the network. End-to-End call flow through various network elements can be verified to understand the entire process or you could just replace one of the network elements with that of operators’ and verify its functionality. It also allows for performance and conformance testing compliant with 3GPP standards.”

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/2g-3g-4g-wireless-network.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/enhanced-end-to-end-wireless-network-simulation-test-suite-newsletter.html]

[Download high resolution image here: https://www.gl.com/images/2g-3g-4g-wireless-network-hd.jpg]

Few Important Enhancements

A recent enhancement to MAPS™ Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite (4G LTE + IMS, 3G, 2G) includes ability to simulate -

Inter-network calls - Inter-operability between 4G with IMS, 3G, 2G networks

Roaming procedures across 3G and 4G networks

4G user calling 3G user via Circuit Switched Fall-Back (CSFB)

Inter and Intra Network Handovers Procedures

Location Services

Offline and Online Charging Procedures



High Density traffic simulation

Higher volume Voice and SMS calls (hundreds of calls/sec and 64,000 simultaneous calls/platform) with MAPS™ RTP HD appliance

(hundreds of calls/sec and 64,000 simultaneous calls/platform) with MAPS™ RTP HD appliance Easily achieve massive simulation of UEs (up to 500000) with high density (up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps) mobile traffic (stateful HTTP/PCAP) generation per MAPS™ PacketLoad appliance.

appliance. CSV database system for massive number of subscriber profiles

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

