Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, October 3

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has today (3 October 2018) issued 125,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 274.5 pence per ordinary share.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 270,644,480, of which 3,970,000 shares are held in Treasury, Therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 266,674,480.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

3 October 2018

