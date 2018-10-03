03/10/2018 22:00:06

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. – AAOI

Related content
19:18 - 
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of ..
19:15 - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a S..
17:38 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:  AAOI) (“Applied Optoelectronics”) on behalf of purchasers of Applied Optoelectronics securities between August 7, 2018 and September 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Important Deadline:

 Investors who purchased Applied Optoelectronics securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 30, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/applied-optoelectronics-securities-class-action

According to the complaint, Applied Optoelectronics purports to design and to manufacture fiber-optic networking products, primarily for four networking end-markets: internet data center, cable television, telecommunications, and fiber-to-the-home.

The Class Period commences on August 7, 2018, when Applied Optoelectronics published a press release announcing the second quarter 2018 financial results.

The complaint alleges that, on September 27, 2018, an analyst with Loop Capital Markets downgraded Applied Optoelectronics stock, reporting that the company was experiencing product quality issues with certain transceivers in which its lasers fail after thousands of hours of operation. The analyst also lowered gross margin and revenue expectations because the product quality issues suggested that Applied Optoelectronics would start procuring lasers externally through 2019. Following this news, Applied Optoelectronics’ share price fell $2.98 per share, more than 9%, to close at $28.36 per share on September 27, 2018.

Then, on September 28, 2018, Applied Optoelectronics cut its revenue guidance for the third quarter 2018 because it had identified an issue with its lasers that caused them to temporarily suspend shipments of certain transceivers. Following this news, Applied Optoelectronics’ share price fell $3.70 per share, more than 13%, to close at $24.66 per share on September 28, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain of Applied Optoelectronics’ lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely; (2) certain of Applied Optoelectronics’ transceivers utilizing these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299–7706 or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Applied Optoelectronics investors may, no later than November 30, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:00 AAOI
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. – AAOI
19:18 AAOI
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors
19:15 AAOI
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors (AAOI)
17:38 AAOI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) 
02 Oct AAOI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) and Encourages AAOI Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Oct AAOI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages AAOI Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Sep AAOI
Applied Optoelectronics Updates Third Quarter 2018 Revenue Guidance
21 Sep AAOI
Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018
29 Aug AAOI
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within TrueCar, ORBCOMM, Applied Optoelectronics, Diana Shipping inc, News Corporation, and Atkore International Group — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
07 Aug AAOI
Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at IDWeek
3
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
4
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
5
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs Raising Gross Proceeds of $300 Million

Related stock quotes

Applied Optoelectronics .. 24.91 6.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
22:17
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Mavenir, Inc. f/k/a Xura Inc. and Certain Officers – MESG
22:15
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces that at the 23rd International Congress of the World Muscle Society, Jerry Mendell, M.D., Presented Positive Updated Results from the Four Children Dosed in the Gene Therapy Micro-dystrophin Trial to Treat Patients with Duch
22:15
Amedisys Extends Employment Agreement with CEO Paul Kusserow
22:14
Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC Congratulates CTIA on Establishing Cybersecurity Certification Program For Wireless IoT
22:11
Nasdaq Welcomes Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
22:10
TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Strategic Alternatives Update
22:04
U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends
22:02
Spring Bank Announces Inarigivir Data Presentations at AASLD Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 23:10:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-04 00:10:10 - 2018-10-03 23:10:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY