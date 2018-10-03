Larson Electronics LLC Releases Portable 30 KVA Power Distribution Station – 480V to 208Y/120V

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leading manufacturer of portable power distribution systems, announced the release of a 30 KVA mobile power distribution unit that converts 480VAC three phase electrical current into three phase 208Y/120VAC, allowing operators to tap into 480V power from generators, direct grid power and other sources. This power distribution system is mounted on a thick carbon steel cart with locking casters and is ideal for indoor and outdoor power distribution.

The MGS-4X480.30A-12X277.20A-30KVA-2X120.20A portable power distribution station gives operators the ability to power their 208Y and 120-volt equipment from a single system. On the primary side, operators connect 480V line-in power via cam-lock inputs to four, M35 P29059-M1.22 480V receptacles for 480V equipment and to twelve, M35 P29030-M1.22 277V receptacles for 277V equipment. On the secondary side, operators connect to two, GFCI duplex 120V receptacles for 120V equipment. Operators may add additional outlets via three boxes with blank covers.

This power distribution system is mounted on a thick 3/16” carbon steel platform with forklift skid pockets, locking casters and lifting eyelets for seamless transportation. This rugged construction offers consistent operation even during demanding use and unfavorable weather conditions. All panels are rated NEMA 3R for indoor and outdoor use and can withstand mildly corrosive elements, dust and moisture. Additionally, the transformer is grounded to the frame and comes with a grounding lug on the frame for the earth ground. The MGS-4X480.30A-12X277.20A-30KVA-2X120.20A is built in accordance to NFPA 70 and certified to UL 1640, and can be custom built to operator specifications.

“This unit provides operators with the ability to safely tap into 480VAC and distribute it as 208Y or 120V, but it can be customized to further fit our customer’s needs,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Because we do all custom systems on site, outsourcing time and costs are cut down significantly.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/709a56ce-156e-44ea-948d-04b4ee673ea9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a6e18b8-d31d-4823-bf91-737b3428ae43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8d884f7-7267-432f-9c7b-51a119635486

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/427998fe-84cc-4a5c-9b90-ae2ba39a6180