Larson Electronics Releases 150-Watt Explosion Proof LED Light with Adjustable J-Bracket

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, industrial grade lighting leader, released an explosion proof LED light, designed for Class I Divisions 1 & 2, Groups C & D and Class II Divisions 1 & 2, Groups E, F & G rated locations that produces 17,500 lumens of light. This 150-watt fixture features an aluminum rail/ladder mount allowing the light to be easily mounted to ladders, catwalks and other similar structures.

The EPL-JH16C-150LED-RT-100 explosion proof light from Larson Electronics produces 17,500 lumens of light while drawing only 150 watts. The LED light head produces a brilliant flood pattern ideal for illuminating enclosed areas. Varying beam angles are offered, individually ideal for several environments. A 60° beam is perfect for narrow, confined spaces, while the 125° beam offers a diffused light source less intense in brightness, ideal for general area work. The 140° beam is more ideal for proximity work where illumination of a wider area and even light distribution is a concern.

This portable LED light is mounted to an aluminum bracket with an adjustable J-shaped top and bottom hooks that enables operators to securely mount the light to any ladder or scaffolding. An adjustable yolk allows the operator to adjust the lamp and position it through a full 90 degrees of vertical adjustment. The bracket can be adjusted from 26 inches to 43 inches to fit a wide variety of railings, scaffoldings or ladders.

The EPL-JH16C-150LED-RT-100 is IP67 rated, dust-proof, and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion. The cast aluminum body excellent durability and resistance to vibration and impacts. Included with this LED light is 100 feet of SOOW cord terminated in an explosion proof plug and 25 peel off Mylar overspray lamp protectors that provide lamp protection from dirt or debris. The LED assembly is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz.

“This particular light fixture is great for enclosed areas that need a portable explosion proof illumination option,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The light head is compact, so it can fit through most standard sized manholes and entryways, and the adjustable j-mount adds flexible and convenient mounting options.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

