Life On Earth, Inc. Comments on Market Activity

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB: LFER) (“LFER” or “Life on Earth”) announced today that it has been made aware of and requested by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to comment on recent promotional activity concerning its common stock. On October 1, 2018, the OTC Markets Group sent the Company copies of articles or promotional materials published on September 30, 2018 by Bigstocks and Iron Media, LLC, third party marketing and awareness firms. The Company was not aware of the release until the OTC Markets sent the copy on Monday October 1, 2018. After inquiry by management, none of the company’s officers or members of its board of directors were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation or distribution of promotional materials, nor were we asked to provide, nor did we provide any editorial content. After inquiry by Company management, none of the Company’s officers, directors, controlling shareholders, nor third party service providers, have sold or purchased Company securities in the past 90 days.

Upon reviewing the content of the publication, the statements and claims made about the Company were taken from the Company’s filings with the SEC, its website, power point presentations, historical press releases, previous interviews, and information from the OTC Markets website. The Company believes that the content regarding the Company is factual and not misleading, although the Company has made it clear since issuing its Press Release on February 20, 2018, it is not engaged in the Cannabis industry. Other information appears to be unrelated research performed by the author on its own accord without verification or review by the Company. However, there are other statements made which make future revenue assumptions, but fail to make the disclaimer that the Company has made it clear, that the growth needed to achieve those future revenue projections is predicated on the Company’s ability to continue to make larger acquisitions, as well as to be successful in future rounds of financing for those acquisitions. The Company does not condone the use of sensational language to describe the Company’s business prospects or the growth potential of the Company’s industry. The Company has retained the services of the Chesapeake Group to help in its communications to the investment community. Further, investors should disregard comparisons made between the Company and its larger, more established competitors; specifically, the Company does not condone any comparison between the investment potential of the Company’s shares and the actual price growth of the Company’s competitors, or any comparison between the Company’s potential market cap growth, and the actual growth of its competitors. In addition, the Company does not endorse any claims to being part of the Cannabis industry or other non-Federally legal or FDA approved supplements. The Company encourages investors to review the business and prospects of the Company on its own merits, and not based on a comparison to the success of the Company’s competitors or unrelated industries. The Company does not condone any statements made regarding the urgency of investing in the Company’s shares or any other similar statements. Finally, the Company notes that investing in the Company’s shares involves certain risks and uncertainties which investors should review prior to making any investment decision. The Company encourages all investors to undertake proper due diligence and carefully consider all investment decisions. The Company directs potential investors to rely solely on its filings and disclosures made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and as posted on the filings and disclosure page for LFER on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. (“LFER”), a "Make It Better" consumer based Brand Accelerator Company is a dynamic and innovative all-natural consumables products company focused but not limited to the beverage and snack industry. At LFER, we have established a unique business model focused on building brands within the alternative beverage and snack space. Our brand model is complimented by our strong distribution subsidiaries in New York and California. The growth of “game changing” marketing applications, human capital resources and follow-on investments will help us deliver a fully integrated platform for the emerging and functional brand category that are good for our consumers as well as the environment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Life on Earth, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company’s financing being adequate for the Company to close this acquisition, being able to place its products in the retail stores, to launch its growth and expansion plans among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Life on Earth, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Life on Earth, Inc.’s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Life on Earth, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

