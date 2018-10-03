Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it will be providing its flagship telematics solution, MiX Fleet Manager, to a major global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in North America, to help reduce accidents by improving driver behavior.

As a responsible global leader, the company wanted to ensure that its drivers and vehicles are managed safely and efficiently using the latest technology. The solution will initially be implemented across more than 1500 vehicles, including medium and light duty trucks used for transporting goods, as well as passenger cars used by its sales force.

The flexibility of MiX Telematics’ solution portfolio ensures that the varying risk levels of the different vehicles and drivers in the fleet are effectively addressed. The solution includes the MiX Vision in-cab video solution for several hundred vehicles as well as an in-cab display for real-time feedback on driving style.

MiX Telematics was recognized for its ability to provide reliable, world-class solutions, together with its proven track-record of improving fleet safety and efficiency metrics across its global customer base. “We are delighted to have secured this contract with this recognized, global leader in the FMCG industry, and look forward to helping them improve driver behavior and reduce accidents. This further demonstrates our ability to meet the requirements of large, premium customers globally, no matter their industry, fleet size or makeup,” says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operations Officer at MiX Telematics.

