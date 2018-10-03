03/10/2018 19:27:15

Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America

Related content
17 Jul - 
MiX Telematics Survey Finds 3 in 10 Fleets Still Not EL..
07 Jun - 
Webinar: Why C&J Energy Services Went the Full-Featured..
09 May - 
MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all F..

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it will be providing its flagship telematics solution, MiX Fleet Manager, to a major global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in North America, to help reduce accidents by improving driver behavior.

As a responsible global leader, the company wanted to ensure that its drivers and vehicles are managed safely and efficiently using the latest technology. The solution will initially be implemented across more than 1500 vehicles, including medium and light duty trucks used for transporting goods, as well as passenger cars used by its sales force.

The flexibility of MiX Telematics’ solution portfolio ensures that the varying risk levels of the different vehicles and drivers in the fleet are effectively addressed. The solution includes the MiX Vision in-cab video solution for several hundred vehicles as well as an in-cab display for real-time feedback on driving style.

MiX Telematics was recognized for its ability to provide reliable, world-class solutions, together with its proven track-record of improving fleet safety and efficiency metrics across its global customer base. “We are delighted to have secured this contract with this recognized, global leader in the FMCG industry, and look forward to helping them improve driver behavior and reduce accidents. This further demonstrates our ability to meet the requirements of large, premium customers globally, no matter their industry, fleet size or makeup,” says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operations Officer at MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics

is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 692,000 subscribers in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics is known for providing the best customer support, including service for life on all solutions and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit

www.mixtelematics.com

.

For further information:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing Communications

michelle@big-swing.com

+1 617-510-6998

 

MiX Telematics logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:27 MIXT
Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America
17 Jul MIXT
MiX Telematics Survey Finds 3 in 10 Fleets Still Not ELD Compliant; Reducing Risky Driving Top Concern for Fleet Executives
07 Jun MIXT
Webinar: Why C&J Energy Services Went the Full-Featured Route for ELD
09 May MIXT
MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at IDWeek
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
5
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed

Related stock quotes

MiX Telematics Limited A.. 13.26 1.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:39
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for USA Technologies, Inc. Investors
19:36
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against LogMeIn, Inc.
19:35
Mspark Announces Ron Sereika as Director of Credit and Client Payment Solutions
19:35
Bellissima Prosecco Official Canadian Launch! Legendary Supermodel Christie Brinkley will sign Bellissima Bottles in Toronto October 13th!
19:35
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Eidos Therapeutics’ Product Candidate, AG10, for Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis
19:27
Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America
19:22
Rodney Strong Wine Estates Announces Launch of Rowen Wine Company
19:21
Actor, Producer, and Social Activist Priyanka Chopra Invests in and Joins Board of Trustees of Holberton School
19:18
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 19:56:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-03 20:56:44 - 2018-10-03 19:56:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY