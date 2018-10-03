02/10/2018 23:02:18

Mountain America Credit Union honored among Credit Union Journal’s 2018 Best Credit Unions to Work For

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has been named one of the 2018 Best Credit Unions to Work For. Credit Union Journal has partnered with Best Companies Group to recognize credit unions that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

Ranked twelfth for credit unions over $1 billion in assets, Mountain America has consistently made the list since 2014. The full Best Credit Unions to Work For list was featured in the September issue of Credit Union Journal and is available online at cujournal.com.

“Mountain America is committed to promoting a culture that attracts and retains highly engaged and talented employees,” says Trent Savage, senior vice president of human resources at Mountain America Credit Union. “We pride ourselves in driving a culture that supports employees’ personal and professional life goals.”

Determining the Best Credit Unions to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step consists of evaluating each participating credit union’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best credit unions and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. 

For more information on the Best Credit Unions to Work For program, visit bestcreditunionstoworkfor.com

https://www.bestbankstoworkfor.com/.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 770,000 members and $7.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com

Media Contact:

Tony Rasmussen

801-325-6430

trasmussen@macu.com

MACU_Logo_Vrt_2.jpg

