Mspark Announces Ron Sereika as Director of Credit and Client Payment Solutions

HELENA, Ala., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Ron Sereika as Director of Credit and Client Payment Solutions.

In his new role, Ron will be responsible for the Mspark Credit & Collections team.  Through his leadership, his team will partner with the Mspark Sales Team and Mspark clients to foster meaningful relationships and maximize cash flow.

“I am excited about the addition of Ron to the leadership of our credit & collections team,” commented Lori Sigler, Chief Financial Officer at Mspark. “His knowledge, experience and customer-centric attitude make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Ron has more than 30 years of experience working with customers in the areas of credit, collections, billing and customer care. Prior to joining Mspark, he held roles leading credit and collections teams with CooperVision, Constellation Wine, and Schlegel Systems. Ron holds a Finance and Credit certification from Amos Tuck Graduate School at Dartmouth University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from State University of New York College at Fredonia.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com

