03/10/2018 12:00:00

Neon Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing Phase 1b NT-001 Clinical Trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing neoantigen-based therapeutics, today announced that updated data from NT-001, its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating NEO-PV-01 in the metastatic setting, will be presented in an upcoming oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress taking place October 19-23, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

“We are excited to be presenting these important data at ESMO before an audience of world-leading scientists and oncologists. In particular, we will be reporting new clinical and immune monitoring data that includes additional patient follow up. This trial remains ongoing and, as previously stated, we look forward to announcing 52-week data in the first half of 2019,” said Richard Gaynor, President of Research and Development of Neon Therapeutics. 

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: A Personal Neoantigen Vaccine, NEO-PV-01, with anti-PD1 Induces Broad De Novo Anti-Tumor Immunity in Patients with Metastatic Melanoma, NSCLC, and Bladder Cancer

Presenter: Patrick Ott, M.D., Ph.D., Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Session Title: Immunotherapy of Cancer

Session Date & Time: Monday, October 22, 2018 from 11:27 - 11:39 a.m. CEST / 5:27 - 5:39 a.m. ET

Presentation Number: 1127O

Location: Hall A2, Room 18

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Neon Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-353-0265 (domestic) or 1-409-217-8011 (international) and refer to conference ID 4496358. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events" in the Investors section of Neon Therapeutics’ website at ir.neontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company and a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. Neon is using its neoantigen platform to develop both vaccine and T cell therapies, including NEO-PV-01, a clinical stage neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of a subset of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.neontherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential timing and advancement of our preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the potential timing of publications and announcements of data from and results of any of our current or planned clinical trials. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation and conduct of studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized; and the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials will be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or trials. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Neon’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Neon’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Neon’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Neon undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Simon, Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-581-9333

Investor Contact:

Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations

will@sternir.com

212-362-1200

