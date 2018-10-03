03/10/2018 10:00:00

Payveris wins Best-in-Show Award at PayThink 2018

CROMWELL, Conn., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payveris LLC, the fastest-growing provider of digital money movement technology to financial institutions, was honored with Best-in-Show at PayThink 2018 for its demonstration of the company’s innovative MoveMoney Platform.

“Over the last twenty-five years, digital banking and payments have become increasingly complex,” said Nate Dudek, chief technology officer for Payveris. “Financial institutions have added product after product to their infrastructure, which may have solved an immediate need to deliver new products to the market, but ultimately has evolved into a costly and clunky user experience with redundancy and inefficiencies in the back-office, including disparate admin tools, reporting, and payment processing.”

Payveris’ open API cloud-based digital payments hub enables the FI to simplify and remove friction in the user experience while eliminating operational redundancy.  The FI can control and tailor their digital banking and money movement experiences with full flexibility and scalability, while dramatically simplifying their back end. Because our unified money movement platform was built from the ground up with open APIs, the microservices available through the platform make it fully agnostic to the vendors, use cases, and applications that are connected in, providing the FI with a highly scalable, fully future-proof system.  

Banks and credit unions can deploy Payveris’ money movement microservices ala carte or in combination with other microservices (e.g. bill payment and presentment, P2P and A2A transfers, account verification, loan payments, integrated fraud monitoring) seamlessly across any channel, while reducing operating expenses and enhancing their customers’/members’ digital money movement user experience.

“While other money movement platforms are rigid and inflexible, our modern API-driven approach lets financial institutions provide true flexibility for modern payment workflows,” adds Ron Bergamesca, chief executive officer, Payveris. “This innovative platform-approach enables the FI to meet customer demands faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost than the traditional product-approach.”

About Payveris 

Payveris is the creator of The MoveMoney Platform, an Open API cloud-based platform enabling FIs to control, simplify + extend digital money movement capabilities to any application/device while lowering user experience friction, significantly reducing operating costs & future-proofing the IT investment. Shift from a product-centric digital payments model to a platform-centric model today! Visit 

www.payveris.com

 to learn more.

About PayThink

PayThink is focused on the rapidly changing, inter-connected markets of debit, credit, mobile, prepaid and digital payments. With new participants and emerging technologies flooding the market and changing the dynamics of the industry, the right path forward is unclear to many. As the payments industry strives for faster innovation to launch new products ahead of competitors, PayThink provides insight from market participants and innovators leading the way. PayThink is designed for executives looking to stay relevant in the ever-changing payments ecosystem by finding and honing their competitive edge.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chris Spicer

Payveris

cspicer@payveris.com

860-372-4108

Payveris Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11
28 Sep
VWS
Vestas secures 181 MW project in Australia and sets up energy hub, supporting state government’s amb..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
3
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
4
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
5
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs Raising Gross Proceeds of $300 Million

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:39
Half-year Report
10:35
Net Asset Value(s)
10:35
Net Asset Value(s)
10:35
Net Asset Value(s)
10:34
Net Asset Value(s)
10:34
Net Asset Value(s)
10:34
Net Asset Value(s)
10:34
Net Asset Value(s)
10:33
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 10:59:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-03 11:59:35 - 2018-10-03 10:59:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY