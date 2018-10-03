03/10/2018 14:20:05

Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Expands in Flint Michigan with the Acquisition of Soderstrom Dermatology

Lombard, Illinois, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology has acquired Soderstrom Dermatology, further expanding the Pinnacle footprint and dermatology expertise in Flint, Michigan. Soderstrom Dermatology is led by Robert Soderstrom, M.D., a distinguished dermatologist who has practiced in the Flint area for almost 40 years.

"As a leading practice in the Flint market, we are happy to welcome Dr. Soderstrom and his team to Pinnacle,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “We look for practices dedicated to the patient experience through outstanding dermatologic care, and Soderstrom Dermatology delivers on all points.”

Dr. Soderstrom is an honors graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School and a member of Alpha Omega Alpha honors fraternity. He completed residency training there in internal medicine and is board certified in that specialty.  He then completed a residency in dermatology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and was chief resident there his final year.  He is Board Certified in dermatology and has re-certified in both 1999 and 2009.

Since 1980 Dr. Soderstrom has been in private practice in Genesee County and has been committed to that community.  He is a member of the medical staff at all three of the area's major medical institutions: McLaren, Hurley, and Genesys.  He was the primary dermatology educator for the family practice and internal medicine residency programs at Hurley and Genesys Medical Centers for many years and is a clinical professor of medicine with the Michigan State University School of Human Medicine. He is past President of the Genesee County Medical Society and has been an active board member since 1988.

He has received the prestigious Michigan State Medical Society Community Service Award, the Flint Community Foundation’s Clem Alfred Humanitarian Award and the distinguished service award from the University of Michigan Club of Greater Flint.

"We look forward to continuing to serve dermatology patients in the Flint area with the same personalized attention and expertise we have always provided,” says Dr. Soderstrom. “The Pinnacle shared services model allows us to focus on high quality, patient-centered care.”

Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission.  Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for early skin cancer detection are central to our practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Soderstrpm Dermatology at the current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen.  Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day.   If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible.  www.pinnacleskin.com

Barbara Goworowski

Pinnacle Dermatology

708-634-4604

barbara.goworowski@pinnacleskin.com

