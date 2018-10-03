Polarcus vessel utilization for Q3 2018

Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) announces the Company's third quarter 2018 vessel utilization as follows:

Utilization Q3 - 2018 Q3 - 2017 FY - 2017 Utilization 86% 92% 77% By category: Contract Seismic 86% 92% 71% Multi-Client 0% 0% 6% Transit 12% 8% 13% Yard 0% 0% 2% Standby 2% 0% 8%

Polarcus Nadia is excluded from vessel utilization subsequent to stacking on 01 April 2015

The Company will be releasing its third quarter 2018 report on 01 November 2018 at 07:00hrs CET (10:00hrs UAE). A webcast and conference call will be hosted by Polarcus commencing at 08:00hrs CET (11:00hrs UAE).

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus

Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance 3D seismic vessels incorporating leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions and employs approximately 350 professionals worldwide. The Company's principal office is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

