03/10/2018 06:00:34

Polarcus vessel utilization for Q3 2018

Related content
12 Sep - 
Polarcus presents at the Pareto Securities' Oil & Offsh..
10 Aug - 
Polarcus awarded 3D project in West Africa
10 Aug - 
Termination of support service agreements

Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) announces the Company's third quarter 2018 vessel utilization as follows:

 Utilization

 Q3 - 2018 

 Q3 - 2017 

 FY - 2017 

 Utilization 86% 92% 77%
 By category:      
 Contract Seismic 86% 92% 71%
 Multi-Client 0% 0% 6%
 Transit 12% 8% 13%
 Yard 0% 0% 2%
 Standby 2% 0% 8%

Polarcus Nadia is excluded from vessel utilization subsequent to stacking on 01 April 2015

 

The Company will be releasing its third quarter 2018 report on 01 November 2018 at 07:00hrs CET (10:00hrs UAE). A webcast and conference call will be hosted by Polarcus commencing at 08:00hrs CET (11:00hrs UAE). 

 

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

 

About Polarcus

Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance 3D seismic vessels incorporating leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions and employs approximately 350 professionals worldwide. The Company's principal office is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Polarcus Limited via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:00 PLCSO
Polarcus vessel utilization for Q3 2018
12 Sep PLCSO
Polarcus presents at the Pareto Securities' Oil & Offshore Conference
10 Aug PLCSO
Polarcus awarded 3D project in West Africa
10 Aug PLCSO
Termination of support service agreements
07 Aug PLCSO
Polarcus completes divestiture of Capreolus multi-client project
26 Jul PLCSO
Polarcus second quarter 2018 - Increased revenue with improving market indicators
16 Jul PLCSO
Polarcus Second Quarter 2018 Report - Webcast and Conference Call
03 Jul PLCSO
Polarcus vessel utilization for Q2 2018
29 Jun PLCSO
Polarcus divests Capreolus multi-client asset
11 Jun PLCSO
Polarcus Limited: Mandatory Notification of Trade

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
Finland-Singapore Maritime Innovation camp seeks ways to improve stevedore working conditions
5
Telix Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health Enter into Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging

Related stock quotes

Polarcus Ltd 2.000 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:30
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
06:30
Erytech Pharma S.A. : Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 30, 2018
06:30
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
06:15
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
06:00
Polarcus vessel utilization for Q3 2018
06:00
Start of Day
05:05
VPN.com Warns Fox News About Major Website Security & HTTPS Risks
05:00
Maha Energy AB: Announces Update to 2018 Production Expectations, Tie Field Production Update, and September Production Volumes
02:24
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 06:50:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-03 07:50:00 - 2018-10-03 06:50:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY