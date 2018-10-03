03/10/2018 17:10:00

Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 3

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 September 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:                           

% of Total Assets

Lukoil12.14
Sberbank8.87
Novatek8.50
Gazprom5.30
Tatneft Pao5.08
PZU4.32
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank3.85
X5 Retail Group3.63
KGHM Polska Miedz3.56
Mail.ru3.40

The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 September 2018 was as follows:

Russia65.60
Poland18.93
Turkey10.43
Hungary3.32
Romania3.12
Greece1.84
Czech rep1.13
Kuwait0.87
Other European0.79
Cash & Equivalents-6.03

