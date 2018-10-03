Transaction in Own Shares

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 September 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Lukoil 12.14 Sberbank 8.87 Novatek 8.50 Gazprom 5.30 Tatneft Pao 5.08 PZU 4.32 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank 3.85 X5 Retail Group 3.63 KGHM Polska Miedz 3.56 Mail.ru 3.40

The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 September 2018 was as follows: