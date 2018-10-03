Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation Joins Tobit Consortium

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTC: PRTT), a Nevada Corporation, officially announces that it has become a Founding Member of the Tobit Consortium.

Protect Pharmaceutical announced in September that it along with several other businesses entered into an agreement that will result in the creation of the Property Tobit Exchange business model and that it intends to change its name following the acquisition of certain strategic assets from consortium members to the Property Tobit Exchange Corporation.

The Tobit Consortium will allow PRTT access to hundreds of cryptocurrency experts and hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users, merchants, service providers, and investors. The company believes this association with the Tobit Consortium will be instrumental in rapidly creating PRTT’s ability to tokenize real estate and accelerating its plan to build a decentralized real estate exchange platform. The Tobit Consortium’s mission is to promote the use of the ERC -20 crypto utility token Tobit for a variety of industries and to create the world’s first truly globally utility token. The Tobit Consortium is engaging experts and companies from around the world in order to ensure mass adaptation of it’s token due to its practical utility for non-technical users. “I created the Tobit Consortium to organize the large community of people, companies, and organizations interested in using the Tobit token for various community empowerment projects around the world. PRTT’s real estate tokenization project is an excellent fit for our community and we are excited to assist in the use of the Tobit for this application,” stated Damien Ramos Founder of Tobit Consortium and creator of the Tobit token.

