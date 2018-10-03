03/10/2018 20:58:14

Renovations Create an Elevated Experience at the Westin Galleria Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its prime location inside the famed Galleria, The Westin Galleria Houston has served as a prestigious landmark in Houston for decades. Today, the refreshed, revived and reinvented centrepiece of The Galleria announces an approximate $30M top-to-bottom renovation, including the introduction of a brand-new Westin Club, Club Floor Guest rooms, a new Lobby Bar, WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, and a refresh of its expansive meeting space.

“Today, guests expect a sophisticated, polished level of service and premium amenities like a superior Club Lounge and a modern and spacious fitness center,” said hotel General Manager Mark Weatherill. “Whether guests are here for a sales trip or a shopping getaway, I think they will be pleasantly surprised to find we’ve elevated service, productivity and wellness to a whole new level.”

Each of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites has been refreshed with new furnishings designed to convey a vibrant energy that motivates and inspires. Guest bathrooms have also been fully revitalized, so guests can recharge and refresh by stepping into new Westin Heavenly Showers.

The Westin Club guest rooms situated on the top two floors are naturally lit, peaceful retreats offering floor-to-ceiling windows with uplifting views and an array of thoughtful, contemporary amenities. The property’s Club Floor Guest rooms come with exclusive access to the Westin Club Lounge.

The hotel’s new Westin Club, located on the 24th floor, boasts a relaxed atmosphere for work, reading, or just unwinding. Furnished with lounge chairs that inspire relaxation, it also offers a private boardroom. Club room and suite guests can enjoy exclusive amenities with complimentary refreshments throughout the day, including a healthy breakfast, an afternoon snack and hors d’oeuvres in the evening. Complimentary wireless high-speed internet access and a quiet atmosphere make the lounge ideal for business travellers catching up on work.

The new modern and spacious WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, also located on the 24th floor, features state-of-the-art equipment to assist high-performance workouts. High floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light to soothe the senses and offer views of Houston’s Uptown District.

The renovation also includes a refresh of the hotel’s 67,000 square feet of meeting space, offering interior design upgrades to its many spaces and venues.

The hotel’s comprehensive transformation extends to the bustling lobby, offering updated communal areas, lighting, artwork and a new bar – making it the perfect place to gather with friends or host an impromptu meeting. And just outside the lobby doors, the excitement of the country’s fourth-largest mall awaits.

For more information or to make reservations at the hotel, please call +1 713-960-8100.

To obtain photographs of the renovated rooms for editorial purposes, please email Stevie Vu at stevie.vu@westin.com or call +1 713-770-6324.

The Westin Galleria Houston is managed by Marriott International.

About The Westin Galleria Houston

With endless shopping, dining, and entertainment just steps away, The Westin Galleria Houston puts you in the center of Houston's Uptown district. The hotel is connected to The Galleria shopping center, home to Nordstrom, Macy's, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Guests will discover everything they need to feel their best, from the hotel’s 24-hour Westin WORKOUT® Fitness Studio to the wholesome fare of the Daily Grill restaurant. And, with more than 70,000 square feet of meeting space, The Westin Galleria Houston can host any event in style. The hotel’s 469 newly renovated guest rooms and suites are designed to leave you feeling your best. Indulge the senses with the property’s world-renowned Westin Heavenly® Bed, Heavenly® Bath, complimentary Starbucks® coffee, and stunning views of the vibrant city of Houston just outside your window.

CONTACT:  Stevie Vu, Marketing Manager

The Westin Galleria Houston

5060 West Alabama, Houston, Texas 77056 USA

+1 713-770-6324

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/hougw-the-westin-galleria-houston/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0555a0e3-e490-4259-b7ff-3358cc3bc702

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0843f52d-b67d-4b35-803f-183fc8fe92a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65646ec6-07c7-4e02-85b6-347cad2173c7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d024387-2add-4de6-add0-9c3d2204a44f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b46312d7-73fe-4cb0-a4c3-c96c81ae3033

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16335daf-52a4-4f2c-9c83-f945b086873e

16602579_10158084538565462_7324861740011176736_n.png

