03/10/2018 22:02:43

Spring Bank Announces Inarigivir Data Presentations at AASLD Conference

HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced it will present inarigivir soproxil (inarigivir) data in both an oral and poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Annual Meeting (The Liver Meeting®) being held on November 9-13 in San Francisco, CA.

The poster presentation, entitled Inarigivir is a Novel Selective Inhibitor of the HBV Replicase Complex In Vitro, has been selected by AASLD’s Scientific Program Committee as a Poster of Distinction and will highlight the novel direct-acting anti-viral mechanism of action of inarigivir, an orally administered RIG-I agonist.  Posters of Distinction are classified as being in the top 10% of scored poster abstracts and will receive special recognition at AASLD’s poster hall.

The oral presentation, entitled Inarigivir Demonstrates Potent Dose Dependent Anti-Viral Activity in HBV Treatment-Naïve Patients: Role of HBeAg Status and Baseline HBsAg in Anti-Viral Response, will review the full results from the first three cohorts of Spring Bank’s Phase 2 ACHIEVE trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Twelve-week inarigivir monotherapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile with significant antiviral activity on all viral parameters, including HBV DNA, HBV RNA, and HBsAg, with an enhanced response in HBeAg-negative patients.

“We are honored to have been selected as a Poster of Distinction by the Scientific Program Committee and pleased to see the team’s hard work recognized by this distinguished group,” said Dr. Nezam H. Afdhal, chief medical officer of Spring Bank. “Inarigivir is an exciting therapy that continues to demonstrate dose and exposure-dependent effects on HBV DNA and HBV RNA, which is enhanced in HBeAg-negative patients and those with initial low baseline levels of HBsAg and HBV DNA. We look forward to progressing our trials forward.”

Spring Bank is developing inarigivir, an orally-administered investigational selective immunomodulator, as a potential backbone in a combinatorial treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), with a goal to accelerate and substantially increase functional cure rates in a simple, safe and selective manner.

Presentation Details:

 

Poster of Distinction Presentation

Reference:Publication Number: 0383
Session:Friday, November 9, 2018, 8:00 AM PST (Presenters Available Noon – 1:30 PM PST)
Title:

Inarigivir is a Novel Selective Inhibitor of the HBV Replicase Complex In Vitro

Location:Moscone Center North/South Building, Hall C
  

Oral Presentation

Reference:Publication Number: 0075
Session: Parallel 8: Novel Therapies for HBV 
Date/Time:Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:00 AM PST
Title:

Inarigivir Demonstrates Potent Dose Dependent Anti-Viral Activity in HBV Treatment-

 

Naïve Patients: Role of HBeAg Status and Baseline HBsAg in Anti-Viral Response 

Location:Room 157/160, Moscone Center, North and South Buildings
Presenter:MF Yuen, MD, Ph.D., Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir soproxil, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).  Inarigivir is designed to selectively activate within infected cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers.

Contacts

For investor and media inquires: 

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jonathan Freve

Chief Financial Officer

(508) 473-5993

jfreve@springbankpharm.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

(646) 597-6987

andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 

Spring Bank logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
19
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
19
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
02 Oct
VELO
Tak Veloxis for altid sobre indlæg, kursen her og nu er ikke helt afgørende, men er selvfølgelig rar..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Motif Bio Presents New Iclaprim Data at IDWeek
3
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
4
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
5
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs Raising Gross Proceeds of $300 Million

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
22:17
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Mavenir, Inc. f/k/a Xura Inc. and Certain Officers – MESG
22:15
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces that at the 23rd International Congress of the World Muscle Society, Jerry Mendell, M.D., Presented Positive Updated Results from the Four Children Dosed in the Gene Therapy Micro-dystrophin Trial to Treat Patients with Duch
22:15
Amedisys Extends Employment Agreement with CEO Paul Kusserow
22:14
Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC Congratulates CTIA on Establishing Cybersecurity Certification Program For Wireless IoT
22:11
Nasdaq Welcomes Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
22:10
TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Strategic Alternatives Update
22:04
U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends
22:02
Spring Bank Announces Inarigivir Data Presentations at AASLD Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 23:10:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-04 00:10:16 - 2018-10-03 23:10:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY