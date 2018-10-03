Spring Bank Announces Inarigivir Data Presentations at AASLD Conference

HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced it will present inarigivir soproxil (inarigivir) data in both an oral and poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Annual Meeting (The Liver Meeting®) being held on November 9-13 in San Francisco, CA.

The poster presentation, entitled Inarigivir is a Novel Selective Inhibitor of the HBV Replicase Complex In Vitro, has been selected by AASLD’s Scientific Program Committee as a Poster of Distinction and will highlight the novel direct-acting anti-viral mechanism of action of inarigivir, an orally administered RIG-I agonist. Posters of Distinction are classified as being in the top 10% of scored poster abstracts and will receive special recognition at AASLD’s poster hall.

The oral presentation, entitled Inarigivir Demonstrates Potent Dose Dependent Anti-Viral Activity in HBV Treatment-Naïve Patients: Role of HBeAg Status and Baseline HBsAg in Anti-Viral Response, will review the full results from the first three cohorts of Spring Bank’s Phase 2 ACHIEVE trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Twelve-week inarigivir monotherapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile with significant antiviral activity on all viral parameters, including HBV DNA, HBV RNA, and HBsAg, with an enhanced response in HBeAg-negative patients.

“We are honored to have been selected as a Poster of Distinction by the Scientific Program Committee and pleased to see the team’s hard work recognized by this distinguished group,” said Dr. Nezam H. Afdhal, chief medical officer of Spring Bank. “Inarigivir is an exciting therapy that continues to demonstrate dose and exposure-dependent effects on HBV DNA and HBV RNA, which is enhanced in HBeAg-negative patients and those with initial low baseline levels of HBsAg and HBV DNA. We look forward to progressing our trials forward.”

Spring Bank is developing inarigivir, an orally-administered investigational selective immunomodulator, as a potential backbone in a combinatorial treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), with a goal to accelerate and substantially increase functional cure rates in a simple, safe and selective manner.

Presentation Details: Poster of Distinction Presentation Reference: Publication Number: 0383 Session: Friday, November 9, 2018, 8:00 AM PST (Presenters Available Noon – 1:30 PM PST) Title: Inarigivir is a Novel Selective Inhibitor of the HBV Replicase Complex In Vitro Location: Moscone Center North/South Building, Hall C Oral Presentation Reference: Publication Number: 0075 Session: Parallel 8: Novel Therapies for HBV Date/Time: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:00 AM PST Title: Inarigivir Demonstrates Potent Dose Dependent Anti-Viral Activity in HBV Treatment- Naïve Patients: Role of HBeAg Status and Baseline HBsAg in Anti-Viral Response Location: Room 157/160, Moscone Center, North and South Buildings Presenter: MF Yuen, MD, Ph.D., Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir soproxil, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). Inarigivir is designed to selectively activate within infected cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers.

