The Tile Shop to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The call will be hosted by Bob Rucker, interim CEO, Kirk Geadelmann, CFO, Cabell Lolmaugh, COO, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations.

Participants may access the call/webcast by:

Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.

Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597

Call – International – (716) 247-5787

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,200 square feet.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact: Ken Cooper

Email: ken.cooper@tileshop.com

Phone: (763) 852-2950