Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC Congratulates CTIA on Establishing Cybersecurity Certification Program For Wireless IoT

Fairfax, VA, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies Inc. (OTCPink: “VISM”) announced today that its pending wholly owned subsidiary, Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC (“TSSG”) congratulates CTIA, the nation’s wireless carrier industry organization. on the announcement of its creation of the CTIA Cybersecurity Certification Program for cellular-connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This program is the first of its kind to be developed in collaboration with the nationwide wireless providers. TSSG is a member of the CTIA Cybersecurity Working Group that leads the charge and provided valuable expertise as part of the team to assess and validate the CTIA Certification Program Test Plan for IoT Devices. CTIA’s certification program will begin accepting devices for certification testing starting this month. 

TSSG’s focus is on test and measurement (T&M), test and evaluation (T&E), cybersecurity, software and hardware platforms, and risk mitigation, and provides unique comprehensive solutions to protect connected devices such as IoT products, and Industrial IoT (IIOT) systems from penetration; mitigating the liability of manufacturers and protecting the consumer from possible catastrophic loss. 

Commenting on the matter, Managing Partner Kevin Anderson stated: “We are proud to be part of the CTIA Cybersecurity Working Group as it continues its important work to address cyber threats in the wireless ecosystem.”

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (VISM) is a Florida based company that through its pending wholly owned subsidiary Threat Surface Solutions Group, LLC, is a leader in global cybersecurity, advancing technology and cybersecurity tools and services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, on their networks, in the cloud, and IoT. 

For more information about please visit www.https://tssgsolutions.com/ or www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

