03/10/2018 17:13:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:3 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):94,791
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               26.9322

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,405,829,283 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,405,829,283 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

949

26.95

16:26:58

London Stock Exchange

1793

26.95

16:26:56

London Stock Exchange

3175

27.00

16:01:57

London Stock Exchange

830

27.00

15:59:34

London Stock Exchange

19855

27.00

15:59:34

London Stock Exchange

2261

27.00

15:59:30

London Stock Exchange

834

27.00

15:59:30

London Stock Exchange

2678

27.00

14:34:12

London Stock Exchange

16120

26.90

14:23:05

London Stock Exchange

3300

26.90

14:22:55

London Stock Exchange

6232

26.90

14:22:54

London Stock Exchange

8172

26.90

14:22:47

London Stock Exchange

2625

26.90

13:51:40

London Stock Exchange

142

26.90

13:51:40

London Stock Exchange

9141

26.90

12:33:36

London Stock Exchange

2928

26.90

12:32:46

London Stock Exchange

3430

26.90

12:32:46

London Stock Exchange

201

26.90

12:32:46

London Stock Exchange

3096

26.90

12:31:48

London Stock Exchange

2689

26.90

12:26:51

London Stock Exchange

3440

26.90

11:52:26

London Stock Exchange

900

26.85

10:54:57

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

