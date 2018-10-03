PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, October 3
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|3 October 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|94,791
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|27.0000
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|26.8500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|26.9322
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,405,829,283 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,405,829,283 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
03 OCTOBER 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
949
26.95
16:26:58
London Stock Exchange
1793
26.95
16:26:56
London Stock Exchange
3175
27.00
16:01:57
London Stock Exchange
830
27.00
15:59:34
London Stock Exchange
19855
27.00
15:59:34
London Stock Exchange
2261
27.00
15:59:30
London Stock Exchange
834
27.00
15:59:30
London Stock Exchange
2678
27.00
14:34:12
London Stock Exchange
16120
26.90
14:23:05
London Stock Exchange
3300
26.90
14:22:55
London Stock Exchange
6232
26.90
14:22:54
London Stock Exchange
8172
26.90
14:22:47
London Stock Exchange
2625
26.90
13:51:40
London Stock Exchange
142
26.90
13:51:40
London Stock Exchange
9141
26.90
12:33:36
London Stock Exchange
2928
26.90
12:32:46
London Stock Exchange
3430
26.90
12:32:46
London Stock Exchange
201
26.90
12:32:46
London Stock Exchange
3096
26.90
12:31:48
London Stock Exchange
2689
26.90
12:26:51
London Stock Exchange
3440
26.90
11:52:26
London Stock Exchange
900
26.85
10:54:57
London Stock Exchange
