PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 3 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 94,791 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.9322

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,405,829,283 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,405,829,283 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

03 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 949 26.95 16:26:58 London Stock Exchange 1793 26.95 16:26:56 London Stock Exchange 3175 27.00 16:01:57 London Stock Exchange 830 27.00 15:59:34 London Stock Exchange 19855 27.00 15:59:34 London Stock Exchange 2261 27.00 15:59:30 London Stock Exchange 834 27.00 15:59:30 London Stock Exchange 2678 27.00 14:34:12 London Stock Exchange 16120 26.90 14:23:05 London Stock Exchange 3300 26.90 14:22:55 London Stock Exchange 6232 26.90 14:22:54 London Stock Exchange 8172 26.90 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange 2625 26.90 13:51:40 London Stock Exchange 142 26.90 13:51:40 London Stock Exchange 9141 26.90 12:33:36 London Stock Exchange 2928 26.90 12:32:46 London Stock Exchange 3430 26.90 12:32:46 London Stock Exchange 201 26.90 12:32:46 London Stock Exchange 3096 26.90 12:31:48 London Stock Exchange 2689 26.90 12:26:51 London Stock Exchange 3440 26.90 11:52:26 London Stock Exchange 900 26.85 10:54:57 London Stock Exchange

