TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Strategic Alternatives Update

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced the following update regarding its strategic alternatives process.

Strategic Alternatives Process

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company received a formal offer from N. Malone Mitchell 3rd, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, on behalf of The Mitchell Group to acquire the entire company subject to certain conditions. The Company is in discussions with Mr. Mitchell regarding the proposed offer and the parties are continuing the process to enter into a letter of intent during the fourth quarter of 2018. There is no assurance that the Company will enter into a letter of intent or definitive agreement with Mr. Mitchell or any other party. The Company will provide a further update at the appropriate time.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

