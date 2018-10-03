03/10/2018 22:04:56

U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends in the second fiscal quarter of 2019.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0025 per share per month dividend beginning in October 2018 and continuing through December 2018. The record dates are October 15, November 12 and December 17, and the payment dates will be October 29, November 26 and December 31.

At the end of this period, the company will have paid monthly dividends for more than 10 years. At the October 3, 2018, closing price of $1.57, the $0.0025 monthly dividend equals a 1.91 percent yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Holly Schoenfeldt

U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

210.308.1268

hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

