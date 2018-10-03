03/10/2018 05:05:00

VPN.com Warns Fox News About Major Website Security & HTTPS Risks

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com, issued a warning to Fox News CEO, Suzanne Scott, regarding their website: https://www.foxnews.com. In 2018, it is unsafe and unacceptable for any website to offer unsecure HTTP access, especially those with influence. Moving to HTTPS protects the privacy and security of users, the organization’s IT infrastructure and combats fake or malicious content from penetrating a visitor’s session. 

“I am a regular reader of Fox News and CNN. I prefer getting stories from both outlets and over the past six months I have watched CNN provide a secure news experience while Fox News failed to adopt this improvement for their readers. Without HTTPS on foxnews.com, it is very possible for hackers to maliciously manipulate a substantial amount of content a visitor interacts with, especially on public WiFi,” Gargiulo said.

This comes just two months after Google warned major content providers about the dangers of unsecured, non-SSL websites and to make the switch to HTTPS immediately. With the release Google Chrome 68, the browser now indicates whether a web page is secure or not in the top left corner of the session. Mozilla Corporation, parent of Firefox Browser, released a report in early 2017 outlining the dangers of HTTP connections, as well.

“I highly doubt Rupert Murdoch, Roger Ailes or any other executives of the $86 billion 21st Century Fox organization would be pleased to know Fox News is not offering a safe and secure news experience to their visitors.”

HTTPS, the secure variant of HTTP, stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure and has become a requirement in modern web development. An SSL certificate allows websites to offer a secure HTTPS connection by providing encrypted authentication between a user’s browser and the associated web server. HTTPS helps keep visitors safe from eavesdropping and tampering with their browsing experience when connected to a particular website.

“With the rise of fake news, privacy issues and politically motivated disinformation, you must secure your news source,” Gargiulo inferred. “It’s an important feature that helps legitimate websites stand out from illegitimate sites while providing visitors with the assurance that the proper safeguards are in place to protect their privacy.”

According to Gargiulo, Fox News isn’t the only offender. “Plenty of other major outlets are not redirecting all HTTP traffic to their respective HTTPS URL,” he explained. “Chief offenders include BBC.com, NFL.com and nearly all of Fox’s local news affiliates. SSL certificates, VPN and encryption are the future of a secure and private internet. Fox News and all of these HTTP websites have some work to do.”

To learn more about how you can fully protect your browsing experience or to find a VPN, please visit: https://www.vpn.com

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

To learn more about VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/about

About VPN.com

VPN.com is the worldwide leader in Virtual Private Network (VPN) research and statistics. The company has collected 216,000 data points spanning more than 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare devices, locations, prices and promo codes across hundreds of VPN services at once. VPN.com’s mission is to help 1 billion people protect their privacy online by 2025. The company aims to accomplish this through transparent research and by fighting for privacy rights across the globe.

See also: VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban

See also: VPN.com Challenging Google Co-founders to $500,000 Hockey Game

vpn-logo-square.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
15
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
Finland-Singapore Maritime Innovation camp seeks ways to improve stevedore working conditions
5
Telix Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health Enter into Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:30
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
06:30
Erytech Pharma S.A. : Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 30, 2018
06:30
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
06:15
Novartis licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals
06:00
Polarcus vessel utilization for Q3 2018
05:05
VPN.com Warns Fox News About Major Website Security & HTTPS Risks
05:00
Maha Energy AB: Announces Update to 2018 Production Expectations, Tie Field Production Update, and September Production Volumes
02:24
B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
01:40
Titan Mining Reports Contractor Fatality

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 October 2018 06:52:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-03 07:52:06 - 2018-10-03 06:52:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY