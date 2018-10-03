03/10/2018 21:00:00

West Corporation Acquires Ambassador

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation (“West” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it has acquired ZFERRAL, d.b.a. Ambassador, a cloud-based relationship marketing platform (“Ambassador”).

Ambassador empowers organizations to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Its marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing customers, affiliates, influencers, and partners.

Consumer brands and B2B companies worldwide are rapidly implementing, scaling, and optimizing their referral marketing programs with Ambassador’s pioneering software.

“As we continue to build out our Customer Experience Platform (CXP), which has historically focused on service elements of the customer lifecycle, the Ambassador platform will add customer acquisition, upsell and cross-sell solutions that enable our clients to accelerate the growth of their businesses,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of West Corporation. “This addition completes the fourth leg of our offering, allowing companies to (1) provide their employees an easy way to communicate and collaborate (UCaaS); (2) interact directly with the public and investor community (Digitial Media Solutions); (3) provide an improved customer experience through inbound and outbound notifications (IVR); and (4) drive growth (Digital Marketing Platform).”

About West Corporation:

West Corporation is a leading technology enablement company that connects people around the world, making companies more efficient and improving lives. West helps its clients more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

For over 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.west.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “intends,” “continue” or similar terminology. These statements reflect only West's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in West’s highly competitive markets; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; West’s ability to keep pace with its clients’ needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; security and privacy breaches of the systems West uses to protect personal data; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of West’s clients; the non-exclusive nature of West’s client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending against intellectual property infringement claims; the effects of extensive regulation affecting many of West’s businesses; West’s ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to West’s data and operation centers; West’s ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where West operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; West’s ability to complete future acquisitions, integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; and future impairments of its substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets. In addition, West is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include West’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; West’s ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; West’s ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by West and its subsidiaries; and the ability of West’s lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. West is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by West with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in its offering memorandum for its unsecured notes. 

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. West undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

At the Company: 

Dave Pleiss

Investor Relations

West Corporation

(402) 716-6578

DMPleiss@west.com

West Corporation

