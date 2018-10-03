03/10/2018 14:15:00

Winnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on October 17, 2018

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2018 before the market opens on October 17, 2018.  The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 9 a.m. CDT. 

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, https://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=85260&p=irol-audioarchives.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net

Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

 

winnlogo.jpg

