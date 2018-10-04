Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Phase 1 Update on Research and Development for Nanoemulsification and Liposomal Platforms of Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the “Company” or “Abattis”) ( CSE: ATT ) ( OTC: ATTBF ) is pleased to announce that the research being done in conjunction with the University of British Columbia and Mitacs is close to completing their phase of testing. In Q1 2018, Abattis announced a research study in partnership with Mitacs to explore the development of nanoemulsified and liposomal platforms for transmucosal delivery of cannabinoid-rich hemp oil. The research and development work has been led by scientists from Abattis and the Faculty of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia ("UBC").

Phase 1 of the study was a comparison of studies of transmucosal (stomach lining) vs sublingual (under the tongue) absorption of cannabinoids. The focus of this study is to confirm that sublingual absorption is indeed superior in terms of providing a higher percentage of successful cannabinoid reception into the bloodstream, providing much faster medical benefits through increasingly efficient absorption. Abattis is currently in the running to be one of the first bioceuticals companies to publish public research on sublingual and transmucosal absorption of cannabinoids.

Additional testing has also been done in regard to the measurement of the absorption of cannabinoids and omega3 and omega6 into the bloodstream. Current research has demonstrated that cold pressed hemp oil and added antioxidants (omega3 and omega6) have proved to be effectively paired, adding substantial stability to the cannabinoids. Samples were also subject to extensive heat testing to speed up degradation, concluding that stabilized cannabis oil with omega3 and omega6 additives lasted longer over time and provided increased potency.

"Abattis is very pleased with Phase 1 results so far and is on track to begin Phase 2 of 4 in the near future. I’m excited to be working with premiere scientists from UBC, and in the University’s first-class cell-culture research facility,” said Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.

"Our research will help develop stable, encapsulated hemp-oil formulations for delivering the medicinal ingredients of cannabis orally, without the harmful effects of smoking. Stable hemp extracts, with tailored profiles of cannabinoids and terpenes, could be used for targeted treatment of patients and help them lead a healthier lifestyle," said Dr. Anubhav Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor, Food Nutrition and Health Program, Faculty of Land and Food Systems, UBC.

Abattis is confident that its Research and Development strategy is an integral part of the company’s planned future line of white-label use and in-house products, adding to our vision of becoming a fully-integrated, downstream Cannabis solution provider.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a leading diversified cannabis company, with interests in operations engaged in growing, extraction, testing, propagation and retail distribution. Over the past year, Abattis has made key acquisitions to leverage synergies and vertically integrate its business. Through its partnership with Northern Vine Labs and its investment in XLABS Therapeutics (ONT) Inc., Abattis has access to a fully licenced laboratory facility and an industrial size laboratory currently in the process of obtaining a Health Canada dealer’s license and, through its wholly owned subsidiary Gabriola Green Farms, it has applied for a Health Canada license to produce and sell Cannabis flower and oils. Abattis also operates a retail vaporizers business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Tree Therapeutics, which offers 10 unique branded SKUs online and across the country and owns a series of marketing, licensing and technology rights. Abattis has also partnered with a number of organizations, including the University of British Columbia Faculty of Land and Food Systems, with which it is developing delivery platforms with increased stability and bioavailability for cannabinoid rich THC-free hemp extracts. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

For inquiries please contact (808) 650-3007 or at

investors@abattis.com.

Abattis IR is managed by Canada One Communications Inc.

About Canada One Communications Inc.

Canada One is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focuses on both private and public sectors within the Canadian markets. Canada One offers timely responses to all investor inquiries over several mediums and effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. Canada One’s dedicated and experienced team strives to promote client information to the public and educate potential investors on the various developments of its clients. From basic phone-call and email investor correspondence, to full-scale comprehensive marketing packages which includes industry analysis, website development, corporate videos and other marketing programs, Canada One provides a full suite of services that are fully compliant with Canadian securities regulations. Canada One is driven by an uncompromising dedication to provide publicly listed and private companies with across-the-board investor relations and marketing solutions, directly translating these services into organic growth and increased market value of its valued clients.

"Rob Abenante" Robert Abenante, President & CEO

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “intends”, "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, that the Company will not be able to execute its proposed business plan in the time required or at all due to regulatory, financial or other issues; that the Company’s competitors may develop competing technologies; changes in regulatory requirements; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.