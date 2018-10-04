04/10/2018 17:53:55

Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Phase 1 Update on Research and Development for Nanoemulsification and Liposomal Platforms of Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the “Company” or “Abattis”) (CSE: ATT) (OTC: ATTBF) is pleased to announce that the research being done in conjunction with the University of British Columbia and Mitacs is close to completing their phase of testing. In Q1 2018, Abattis announced a research study in partnership with Mitacs to explore the development of nanoemulsified and liposomal platforms for transmucosal delivery of cannabinoid-rich hemp oil. The research and development work has been led by scientists from Abattis and the Faculty of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia ("UBC").

Phase 1 of the study was a comparison of studies of transmucosal (stomach lining) vs sublingual (under the tongue) absorption of cannabinoids. The focus of this study is to confirm that sublingual absorption is indeed superior in terms of providing a higher percentage of successful cannabinoid reception into the bloodstream, providing much faster medical benefits through increasingly efficient absorption. Abattis is currently in the running to be one of the first bioceuticals companies to publish public research on sublingual and transmucosal absorption of cannabinoids.

Additional testing has also been done in regard to the measurement of the absorption of cannabinoids and omega3 and omega6 into the bloodstream. Current research has demonstrated that cold pressed hemp oil and added antioxidants (omega3 and omega6) have proved to be effectively paired, adding substantial stability to the cannabinoids. Samples were also subject to extensive heat testing to speed up degradation, concluding that stabilized cannabis oil with omega3 and omega6 additives lasted longer over time and provided increased potency.

"Abattis is very pleased with Phase 1 results so far and is on track to begin Phase 2 of 4 in the near future. I’m excited to be working with premiere scientists from UBC, and in the University’s first-class cell-culture research facility,” said Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.

"Our research will help develop stable, encapsulated hemp-oil formulations for delivering the medicinal ingredients of cannabis orally, without the harmful effects of smoking. Stable hemp extracts, with tailored profiles of cannabinoids and terpenes, could be used for targeted treatment of patients and help them lead a healthier lifestyle," said Dr. Anubhav Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor, Food Nutrition and Health Program, Faculty of Land and Food Systems, UBC.

Abattis is confident that its Research and Development strategy is an integral part of the company’s planned future line of white-label use and in-house products, adding to our vision of becoming a fully-integrated, downstream Cannabis solution provider.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a leading diversified cannabis company, with interests in operations engaged in growing, extraction, testing, propagation and retail distribution. Over the past year, Abattis has made key acquisitions to leverage synergies and vertically integrate its business. Through its partnership with Northern Vine Labs and its investment in XLABS Therapeutics (ONT) Inc., Abattis has access to a fully licenced laboratory facility and an industrial size laboratory currently in the process of obtaining a Health Canada dealer’s license and, through its wholly owned subsidiary Gabriola Green Farms, it has applied for a Health Canada license to produce and sell Cannabis flower and oils. Abattis also operates a retail vaporizers business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Tree Therapeutics, which offers 10 unique branded SKUs online and across the country and owns a series of marketing, licensing and technology rights. Abattis has also partnered with a number of organizations, including the University of British Columbia Faculty of Land and Food Systems, with which it is developing delivery platforms with increased stability and bioavailability for cannabinoid rich THC-free hemp extracts. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

