Allscripts and Appriss Health Partner to Provide Access to Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Information and the NarxCare Substance Use Disorder Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX), a global leader in health care technology, today announced a nationwide integration partnership with Appriss Health , provider of the most comprehensive platform for substance use disorder (SUD) in the U.S., to enable point-of-care access directly to prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) information and Appriss Health’s NarxCare platform via Allscripts ePrescribe, Allscripts Professional EHR™, Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR, Practice Fusion™ EHR and Allscripts Sunrise™ electronic health record (EHR) platforms. The integration, via Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway platform, of information, advanced analytics, tools, and resources into Allscripts’ platforms can help support clinical decision making, improve patient outcomes, and better ensure patient safety.

This partnership will accelerate access and increase utilization for prescribers across all Allscripts’ EHR platforms using Appriss Health’s NarxCare platform. Utilizing this new integration model, when providers sign up and update their EHR or ePrescribe version, the integration will be automatically established from the practice direct to Allscripts, which in turn sends, receives and delivers the data from NarxCare back to the provider in real-time.

“Our vision at Allscripts is to build open, interoperable connected communities of care,” said Tom Langan, CEO, of Payer & Life Sciences at Allscripts. “As the opioid crisis grows, changes and continues to devastate the U.S., we are aggressively moving to provide our clinicians with a solution that offers objective information and insights into a patient’s risk for drug misuse, abuse, overdose, and death, so patients can be provided with the most effective and appropriate care. This integration partnership with Appriss Health is one in a series of important steps we are taking to act on our mission to efficiently deliver the best solutions available to our providers to enable smarter care, with greater precision, for healthier patients and communities.”

Recently, the CDC predicted that more than 71,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose death in the 12-month period ending in January 2018.

Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway platform increases utilization of PDMP information, other information, resources and more, up front, for every patient, at every patient encounter. By delivering both PDMP information and NarxCare within the clinicians’ workflow in Allscripts, this one-click process eliminates the need for providers nationwide to manually log into each state PDMP website separately and then enter a patient’s name and demographics. This easy access to real-time information helps providers to better evaluate and intervene as appropriate with their patients.

All Allscripts ambulatory and acute EHR platforms feature electronic prescribing of medications, a central component of the clinical workflow process which both informs and automates the prescribing process in real-time for thousands of prescribers and millions of patients.

“We are pleased to work with forward-thinking health care IT partners such as Allscripts on this very important integration initiative,” said Rob Cohen, President of Appriss Health. “Our PMP Gateway platform is now live in healthcare entities in 35 states and processes more than 20 million transactions per month in partnership with our 90-plus EHR and pharmacy management systems vendors. PMP Gateway is by far the most cost-effective and widely deployed solution for integrating PDMP information and much more into clinical workflow to provide clinical decision support, patient support, patient engagement, and care coordination efficiently to providers all across the nation.”

As of today, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia have all aligned with Appriss Health to sponsor state-wide adoption of PDMP integrations for all prescribers and pharmacists.

A specific date for when deployment will be available has not yet been announced, but both Appriss Health and Allscripts have been working aggressively to complete this integration. As additional information becomes available, including how a health care entity can request an integration, Allscripts, Appriss Health, and/or the nine states in which a state-wide sponsorship of PMP Gateway has been deployed, will promptly communicate it. Allscripts users may also contact their customer support or sales representatives for any updates.

