04/10/2018

Alpine 4 Technologies Announces a Joint Project Valued at $2.5 Million to Establish a New Contract Manufacturing Facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas

PHOENIX, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alpine 4 Technologies' (OTCQB: ALPP) Alpine 4 Technology, LTD and its subsidiaries American Precision Fabricators, Inc. (APF) and Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA) entered into a joint project to bring EMS assembly and contract manufacturing to Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The joint project will utilize roughly 18,000 square feet of the existing 68,000 square feet facility that American Precision Fabricators operates in, and will be initially dedicated for higher volume cable assembly work. Alpine 4 expects that this joint project will add $2.5 million in annualized sales between the two companies over the next 18 months and grow from there.

Kent Wilson, CEO had this to say, "Fort Smith, Arkansas with its skilled labor pool and lower entry wage base, provides an attractive opportunity for Alpine 4 and its subsidiaries to expand its U.S. based contract manufacturing services in a means that is more competitive with companies aboard. I also firmly believe that Alpine 4's strongest competitive advantage is in our highly diversified, yet synergistic business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators; and we believe that this project successfully exemplifies that model."

About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation.   We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.  

Contact:

Ian Kantrowitz, Director of Investor Relations

iank@alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.  

ALPP logo.png

