ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 30 September 2018

4 October 2018
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 30 September 2018
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the
Code de commerce
and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (
Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers)
Date
Number of shares with a
nominal value
of
€7
Gross number of
voting rights
| 30 September 2018
| 223,058,368
| 230,924,058
About Alstom
As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.
Press contacts
Christopher English - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 36 90
christopher.english@alstomgroup.com
Samuel Miller - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations
Selma Bekhechi - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 95 39
Selma.bekhechi@alstomgroup.com
Julien Minot - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 64 84
Julien.minot@alstomgroup.com
