04/10/2018 10:43:57

ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 30 September 2018

4 October 2018

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

forming the share capital as at 30 September 2018

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the

Code de commerce

and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (

Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date

Number of shares with a

nominal value

of

€7

Gross number of

voting rights

30 September 2018 223,058,368 230,924,058

About Alstom

As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.

www.alstom.com

Press contacts

Christopher English - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 36 90

christopher.english@alstomgroup.com

Samuel Miller - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations

Selma Bekhechi - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 95 39

Selma.bekhechi@alstomgroup.com

Julien Minot - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 64 84

Julien.minot@alstomgroup.com

