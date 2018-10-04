AVROBIO, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) (the “Company”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases with a single dose, today announced that Geoff MacKay, President and CEO of AVROBIO, will present at Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.
Event: Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
Location: The Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, NY
About AVROBIO, Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., is a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases with a single dose. AVROBIO’s lentiviral-based gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. AVROBIO is focused on the development of its gene therapy, AVR-RD-01, in Fabry disease, as well as additional gene therapy programs in other lysosomal storage disorders including Gaucher disease, cystinosis and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and has offices in Toronto, ON. For additional information, visit www.avrobio.com.
