04/10/2018 21:01:00

AVROBIO, Inc. to Present at Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) (the “Company”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases with a single dose, today announced that Geoff MacKay, President and CEO of AVROBIO, will present at Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Event: Chardan's 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: The Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, NY

About AVROBIO, Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., is a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases with a single dose. AVROBIO’s lentiviral-based gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. AVROBIO is focused on the development of its gene therapy, AVR-RD-01, in Fabry disease, as well as additional gene therapy programs in other lysosomal storage disorders including Gaucher diseasecystinosis and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and has offices in Toronto, ON. For additional information, visit www.avrobio.com.

Investor Contacts:

Katina Dorton

AVROBIO, Inc.

617-914-8413

katina.dorton@avrobio.com

Christopher F. Brinzey

Westwicke Partners

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Kathryn Morris

The Yates Network

914-204-6412

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

