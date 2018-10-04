BIOMODEX Announces New Training Solution for Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAACS)

3D-printed, patient-specific heart marks the company’s move into interventional cardiology

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMODEX, an innovative medical technology company using proprietary 3D printing technology to develop organ twins for advanced training of physicians, is expanding into the interventional cardiology space with the launch of a new training product. The Left Atrial Appendage Closure Solution (LAACS), which was unveiled at TCT 2018 in San Diego, allows physicians to train on an ultra-realistic, multi-material, 3D-printed heart.

BIOMODEX’s patented INVIVOTECH technology enables 3D printing of organs based on medical imaging, such as CT Scans. The biomechanics of the organ and surrounding tissue can also be reproduced, mimicking organ behavior with a quick turnaround time. In addition, BIOMODEX’s newly patented ECHOTECH enables the 3D-printed organ to be observed using any TEE ultra sound system as well as fluoroscopy. As a result, physicians can train implementing the same techniques used in the actual procedure.

“Our mission is to provide as realistic an experience as possible for physician training. Our advancements in patient specific 3D printing using INVIVOTECH and ECHOTECH allow physicians to train in a clinical setting using the same techniques they use in an actual procedure. Ultimately, we want to provide the physicians an opportunity to test drive any procedure on our solution to improve safety and clinical outcomes,” said Carolyn DeVasto, Vice President of Global Commercialization at BIOMODEX.

To date, BIOMODEX has been focused on 3D solutions for interventional neuroradiology applications, but the company’s technology is now being applied to provide advanced clinical training in the structural heart space with the ultimate goal to help reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

About BIOMODEX

BIOMODEX, an innovative medical technology company based in Paris and Boston, uses 3D printing technology to produce synthetic organ twins from patient-specific images for advanced training of physicians. The company’s 3D-printed organ twins paired with their simulation solutions offer a unique training experience with the goal of reducing risk and improving patient outcomes.

